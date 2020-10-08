Highlights: A young man is caught in Jammu who spies for Pakistan

The accused caught working for the intelligence agency ISI

The young man said that he used to send videos and photos related to the Indian Army across the border.

Govind Chauhan, Jammu

A man has been arrested for spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. Five mobile phones have been recovered from him. Using these, he used to send important information to Pakistan. A case is being registered against him. During interrogation, it was found that he has reached many important information related to BSF and Army so far. Since the year 2018, the accused was engaged in this work.

According to the information, the agencies got information that a youth from Abatal Katlaan area of ​​Samba is in contact with ISI. He was monitored by agencies. After this, he was arrested on Thursday. He has been identified as Kuljeet Kumar. During strict questioning, he told the police that he came in contact with the Pakistani intelligence agency in the year 2018. At his behest, he started sending photos, videos and other types of information through social sites across the border.



Army camp information was sent

The accused said that he has sent photographs from Samba to Kathua border. Apart from this, information has been sent about the army camp located on the highway. Photographs of important areas of Samba district are given. Police is now investigating whether there is any role in the tunnel which was found in Samba or the large batch of drugs which have been found on the Samba-Kathua border in the past. Through his knowledge, weapons were thrown from drones in this area. During interrogation, it was found that he also received money from across the border. The police have presented him in court and taken him on remand. Details of his mobile phone are being removed.