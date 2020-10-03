Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2020: Office Coordinator of Rajasthan Elementary Education Department, (Registrar of Education Departmental Examinations Bikaner) has issued an important notice for the candidates before releasing the result of BSTC Pre Dealed Entrance Examination. The notice stated that the candidates who had made double payment of the fee amount while applying online for the Pre-DLED Exam 2020, can apply for the refund. Such candidates can apply for the refund by visiting the portal of the department www.predeled.com or www.predeled.in by uploading their own data with their login and password. Refund will be transferred to the bank account of the candidates.

The notice states that candidates can apply for refunds by October 15. If the application is made after 15 October, then the candidate will be responsible in case of no refund. They will not be given any other opportunity.

Result will be released soon

Soon BSTC will release the result of Pre Dealed Entrance Examination. After the results are released, students will be able to register for Pre DL Ed online. Apart from this, the registrar has informed on its official website predeled.com that the online application for registration of Pre DLED Exam 2020 will be available soon.

It is to be noted that on 31 August, the Pre-DLAD 2020 was conducted in 33 districts of Rajasthan, the entrance examination of DLAD, a two-year teacher education course required to become a teacher in elementary education. The examination followed all guidelines related to Kovid-19 epidemic.

Rajasthan BSTC is a state level exam that is conducted for admission in D.El.D (General / Sanskrit) course.

The notice has been issued by the Department of Elementary Education of the Government of Rajasthan to the candidates to beware of fake news.