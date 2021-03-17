Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The mission of the Global Sports Leaders Summit, organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council through visual communication technology, was concluded with the success of the two-day visual communication technology, with the participation of 30 international speakers, amid global follow-up from various continents to the summit’s work, which reached more than 900 registrations of sports, marketing, commercial, media and economic stakeholders. .

The sessions of the second final day witnessed a review of a set of distinctive experiences that enhance the exchange of experiences and discussion of ways of development and sporting progress under the conditions of the current stage. It became a platform for practicing various types of sports activities over a period of 365 days, in addition to hosting the events of the Federation Grand Prix for «Formula 1», as well as dealing with the precautionary measures plans, safety standards and preventive measures applied by the circuit in all events and activities, in order to preserve the safety of all participants.

In the second session, Cassandra Kilarsky, Director of Sports and Olympic Marketing in Bridgestone, America, spoke about how brands can re-establish sports partnerships, in light of the challenges and conditions of the current stage, and stressed that we have become smarter in content, dealing, methods and methods of communicating with institutions and athletes.

On the other hand, Sarah Zuckert, President of Next Jane Tillycast in the American Professional League, discussed modern technologies and ways to use innovation to provide a dynamic broadcast experience for the most famous league competitions in the world.

The summit’s work witnessed a review of the experience of the Formula 1 series of races, through spokeswoman Katrina Tornari, head of new business for commercial partnerships in Formula 1, who emphasized the importance of continuing to organize races under tight procedures. She said: We are confident of our plans and international partnership and the need to adapt to the repercussions of the phase. We have achieved great successes in 2020, and we are looking forward to double successes in 2021, as you mentioned that the Formula 1 organization intends to work with new partners before the new season and achieve the addition to our global racing series.

Alfredo Bermigo, Director of Digital Strategy at La Liga, and Farhan Ahmed, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Twitch, discussed the impact of the partnership between La Liga and Twitch to achieve more fruitful plans that contribute to engaging youth in the digital broadcasts of the Spanish League. Matthew Butcher, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Cricket Club Successful hosting plans for the Indian Premier League for professional cricket competitions, and he said: We hosted 22 matches and 93 training sessions, under strict precautionary measures and a health protocol, through which we were able to achieve success and leave a distinctive impact on the international cricket tournaments that Abu Dhabi witnessed, stressing that the matter was similarly applicable to Abu Dhabi International Cricket Championship “T10”.