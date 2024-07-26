Home page World

From: Karolin Schaefer

Researchers make surprising discoveries in a rainforest in Madagascar. They discover animal species that had been thought lost for decades.

Munich – Animal species keep disappearing from the scene and are not seen for decades – especially in densely forested areas such as the Makira rainforest in Madagascar. Researchers have now rediscovered numerous animal species there that were thought to be lost.

“Amazing discovery” in the rainforest: Researchers find 21 lost animal species

The rainforest is located in the northeast of the African island state. The researchers were searching for lost but not extinct animals on a large-scale expedition, according to a notice the non-profit media organization Water Journalists Africa. The research trip was led by the conservation organization Rewild, which was founded by renowned natural scientists together with Leonardo DiCaprio. Other organizations and universities were also involved.

“We brought together a group of scientists to search for as many species as possible and it has proven successful,” said expedition member Christina Biggs. The search took place in September 2023. After months of analysis, the results have now been published: 21 animal species were discovered. These included three transparent fish species and a giant millipede that had not been seen for 126 years.

A rare discovery was made during an expedition in Madagascar. Researchers discovered a long-lost giant millipede. © Dmitry Telnov/NHM London

“The longest specimen of this species that we observed in Makira was a truly gigantic female, measuring 27.5 centimeters in length,” explained entomologist Dmitry Telnov. A German researcher identified the animal. The millipede was last seen in 1897. “This is an amazing discovery that makes me happy, because this species is not extinct,” said Telnox. He observed several specimens. In contrast, a rare animal was sighted seven times in South Tyrol.

Researchers make sensational discoveries in the rainforest: 17 new spider species observed

But these were not the only animal discoveries in the rainforest. The researchers spotted five species of jumping spiders that were thought to be lost and 17 species of spiders that were previously unknown to science. One of these species was a “fairly large” species of zebra spider. Recently, a Sensational discovery of more than a hundred eggs from a rare animal became.

Among others, these animal species were recorded during the expedition in Madagascar:

Giant millipede (Spirostreptus sculptus) – last seen in 1897

Jumping spider (Tomocyrba decollata Simon) – last seen 1900

Ground beetle (Tetragonoderus tomasinae) – last seen in 1931

Ant-like flower beetle (Sapintus mediodilatatus) – last seen in 1958

Makira rainbowfish (Bedotia alveyi) – last seen in 2003

Snail (Kaliella crandalli) – last seen 210

Animal discoveries in the rainforest in Madagascar are “significant for the whole world”

The rediscovery of the animal species is considered “significant for the whole world,” said environmental scientist Jeconius Musingwire. There are around 4,300 species worldwide that have not been seen for at least a decade. Despite the weeks-long expedition, some animals could not be found, including the Masoala fork-banded lemur, which has been missing since 2004.

However, this could possibly be discovered during future research trips to the Makira Nature Reserve. "It is important to continue to research the biodiversity of Makira because, although it is one of the largest rainforests in the country, we still know relatively little about the species that live there," said researcher Julie Linchant.