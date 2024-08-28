Home policy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj is urging the Polish government to supply additional MiG-29 fighter jets. So far, without success.

Kiev – At a press conference, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr ZelenskyPoland has again been called upon to speed up the agreed delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets so that Ukraine can use the machines to defend itself against Russian attacks. But bad news is coming from Poland.

On Wednesday (28 August) the news channel n-tv Poland’s Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, who said he could understand Ukraine’s demands, stressed that Poland itself had to “preserve its capabilities”. For this reason, Poland might even have to put Ukraine off for another two years.

The first F-16 jets were put into service in Ukraine at the beginning of August. Nevertheless, the country still needs additional MiG-29 aircraft. (Archive photo) © Handout/AFP

Possibly not until 2026: Poland wants to wait for replacement before MiG-29 delivery

The reason for the latest timeframe is the outstanding deliveries of US F-35 fighter jets to Poland, with which the country wants to replace the MiG-29 aircraft. The first of these was also handed over to the Polish Air Force on Wednesday as planned, but only to train Polish pilots in the USA for the aircraft type. A further delivery of the F-35 jets is not planned until 2026.

The fact that Ukraine, which has just received US aircraft, namely the F-16, is currently demanding more for its air force is, according to n-tv a simple reason. The F-16 aircraft, which were only delivered to the country for the first time at the beginning of August, are not yet as easy to deploy for all units as the MiG-29s, which were used in Soviet times and which Ukrainian pilots have long been familiar with.

Despite F-16 delivery from the USA: Ukraine still faces difficulties in defence

According to consistent media reports, the US jets had already been used to defend against the most recent Russian attacks, but were not sufficient to provide a comprehensive response to the intensity of Russia’s current attacks. Daily Mirrorthat of the 100 promised jets, only ten are available so far and that not enough pilots are trained for the aircraft type.

Although Ukraine recently achieved a surprise success in the invasion of some regions in western Russia, Ukraine War Despite the fact that the Russian army has achieved a decisive victory, which has forced Russian soldiers to withdraw from Ukraine, the armed forces are still finding it very difficult to defend the east of the country. For example, Selenskyj recently described the situation around the strategically important city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine as German Press Agency as “extremely difficult.” (saka)