In an unexpected twist, one of the most important executives of de Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso, has left the company. Alonso has been at the forefront of everything related to the mcu. After being promoted to a new role in 2021, the executive previously lamented the “painful” challenges brought by the pandemic, forcing the Marvel to take note of how much “external change” affected what the team did on a daily basis.

Although Phase 4 managed to finish its list of movies strongly with Black Panther: Wakanda Foreveran earlier report claimed that Marvel I was not happy with the first chapter of the multiverse sagaleading to a reassessment of future releases in Phase 5 and beyond.

And in the midst of all these events, there is also a major shift in leadership perspective taking place. According to The Hollywood ReporterVictoria Alonso, president of physical production and post-production, visual effects and animation production of Marvel Studiosleft the company on Friday, March 17.

Alonso’s departure comes after an incredible 17-year career with Marvel Studioswatching the studio grow from operating out of a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Beverly Hills, California, to being acquired by Disney and become the highest-grossing franchise in movie history.

This output of Marvel Studios comes amid the studio’s difficulties with current and upcoming releases.

Some critics believe that Phase 5 is off to a bad start after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania received mixed reviews. Meanwhile, it is rumored that several television shows will be delayed. Disney+ under the banner of mcuand several of those programs are expected to Marvel be delayed until next year.

Alonso joined Marvel in 2006 as head of visual effects and post production, helping Kevin Feige launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a co-producer on Hombre de Hierro in 2008.

After the success of Robert Downey Jr.’s solo film, she served as a co-producer on several Phase 1 films, primarily iron man 2, Thor and Captain America: The First Avengers.

In 2021, she was promoted to President of Physical and Post Production, Visual Effects and Animation Production, which was a newly created role for Marvel Studios.

In addition to her executive title, Alonso is also known as an advocate for representation efforts for Marvel.

In April 2022, Alonso discussed the recent controversy surrounding Florida’s anti-LGBTQIA+ “Don’t Say Gay” bill, calling on then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek to “take a stand” and take into account the Disney’s focus on creating entertainment for families.

The departure of Victoria Alonso will have a great effect on the internal affairs of Marvel Studiosconsidering that he is in charge of managing visual effects (VFX) for the studio.

In an earlier report, it was accused Marvel Studios of blacklisting VFX artists, with anonymous workers noting that the list exists because of Alonso, while she was described as a “kingmaker”:

“The main one that everyone fears is Victoria Alonso. She is known in the industry as a king maker. If she likes you, you’re going to get a job and advance in the industry. If you’ve upset her in any way, they’re going to leave you out of it.”

Although Marvel did not comment on the matter, some would argue that this left Alonso in a bad position. It remains to be seen if Alonso resigned on her account or if she was fired from the company, but this new development suggests major changes are underway at Marvel Studios. In fact, this could be part of the previously reported reassessment that Marvel is taking place after a Phase 4 full of ups and downs. Although it is unfortunate that Marvel has lost one of its high-ranking executives, it is possible that this is the change that the mcu It needs to improve and maintain consistency, especially now that there are several upcoming projects on the horizon.

Via: The Direct