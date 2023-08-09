Important Elements | Gallium melts in the palm of your hand, but for China it is a strong scepter – the miracle metal propels green technology

China has announced limiting the export of gallium and germanium from the beginning of August.

Both metals are widely used, but hidden, inside electronics. Therefore, few people have to deal with them directly and they are little known.

Gallium is perhaps the most unknown, but in the manufacture of new electronics it is even more critical than germanium. And its production is concentrated in China.

According to some calculations, China produces up to 94 percent of the world’s gallium, and “only” 83 percent of germanium.

“ The most visible and tangible characteristic of pure gallium is its low melting point, 30 degrees Celsius.

Because it would be good to talk about gallium first. Its sudden supply interruptions would shake the economy at least somewhat.

Stateside Geological Survey USGS has calculated that a 30 percent drop in gallium imports would cause a loss of seven billion dollars in the country’s economy.

Even more than commercial and political controversies, the demands of technical development put gallium in the spotlight.

A group from the German Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy has developed a new thin-film solar cell based on gallium arsenide.

Gallium is used today in consumer electronics, such as LED lights, LED TVs, telephones, solar cells, microcircuits and electrical appliances.

For example, in a phone, gallium is used to produce backlight, thanks to which the screen can be seen even in the dark.

Most of the material goes into microcircuits, the rest into lighting and solar cells. Experts expect the number of applications to increase significantly. The rationale is that gallium has many interesting properties. Use tells, for example Wafer World-company.

The most visible and tangible characteristic of pure gallium is its low melting point, 30 degrees Celsius. The metal can be melted with the palm of your hand, which the researchers are happy to demonstrate with videos.Tech Insider’s video is at this link. Tells about the features, for example Chemtalk web page.

Gallium has actually been used in electronics since the 1950s. In the big picture, however, applications have been a side stream

The reason is that gallium is a capricious substance that scientists and engineers have only slowly tamed. However, much progress has been made recently.

Gallium is being pushed into the mainstream by bumping into the limitations of silicon as devices keep getting smaller. For example, in gallium nitride, electrons move much faster than in silicon material.

Silicon is still the basic material for electronics and solar cells. Gallium, on the other hand, is used with other elements in mixtures and compounds.

We are talking about compound semiconductors. Although gallium compounds manufacturing has proven to be difficult, with their help the boundaries of electronics can once again be pushed further.

An illustrative example is the gallium nitride of LED lights. Japanese physicist Shuji Nakamura received the Finnish Millennium Award in 2006 for gallium nitride, a compound of gallium and nitrogen, as the material for the blue LED.

Thanks to the invention, white light became possible, which is produced by mixing or converting colored light.

Next, in 2014, Nakamura got his colleagues Isamu Akas too and Hiroshi Amano with Nobel Prize in Physics.

“ “Gallium nitride will be used more and more. In fact, the change has already begun.”

From Turku Comptek Solutions develops the manufacturing technology of gallium compounds to enable a wide range of applications.

“Gallium nitride will be used more and more. In fact, the change has already started,” says the development manager Elias Tsiatas.

A big problem is oxidation, which the new technology prevents. Its trade name is Kontrox.

“With it, we have made the defect level of gallium or gallium nitride as low as that of silicon. And that is a significant factor when you think about the production yield and the quality of the end products,” says Tsiatas.

New applications of transistors in power electronics and radio frequency technology require gallium nitride. Such as fifth and sixth generation communication networks, energy storage, chargers, electric cars, self-driving cars, Tsiatas lists.

An important area of ​​application is also the new generation of micro- and mini-leds in display technology. Examples are screens in smart watches and car interiors.

Gallium nitride is a “big deal” when talking about transistors, but other gallium compounds are also important.

They include gallium arsenide, a compound of gallium and arsenic, gallium phosphide, a compound of gallium and phosphor, and gallium antimonide, a compound of gallium and antimony.

Gallium arsenide is an important substance in high-power lasers, the demand for which is increasing. There are new laser applications in health care, beauty care, communication technology and industry.

Gallium was discovered in 1875 by a French chemist Paul Emile Lecoq de Boisbaudran.

The existence of the element had been predicted earlier Dmitri Mendeleevwhose table of elements of the system had a few empty squares left.

Lecoq de Boisbaudran loftily named the substance gallium after the Latin name of his native France, Gallia.

He reportedly received accusations that he promoted himself. Le Coq means rooster, whose scientific name is Gallus.

And therefore, gallium is being worked on seriously in many places.

Californian Navitas Semiconductor promises to triple the speed of electric car charging with gallium nitride technology compared to current silicon-based devices.

When developing electricity storage, gallium oxide is of interest, which is being researched by, for example, the universities of Helsinki and Oslo and the German Helmholtz-Zentrum-Dresden Rossendorf in a joint project.

The aim is new, light and energy-dense batteries for storing electricity.

Finns think about theory and study material with mathematical models, using machine learning. The Germans are developing and experimenting with manufacturing methods.

The third party is the University of Oslo, from whose idea the whole project started, and which now produces the raw material, gallium oxide, for research.

University researchers were the first to be able to change the crystal structure of gallium oxide with an ion beam. The result has inspired researchers to pursue a technology that can be used to customize the crystal with nanometer precision.

Otherwise like the slightly similar mercury gallium is relatively safe. Therefore, medical applications are also being sought for it. Soft robots are another idea that easily comes to mind.

Gallium and the digestibility of gallium compounds, the researchers also want to make use of, for example, self-dissolving implants.

Researchers at the MIT Institute in the United States have produced aluminum stents, i.e. mesh tubes for supporting organs.

At the desired moment, the tubes can be broken up with a liquid mixture of gallium and indium, MIT says on its website.

Technically enough gallium and availability problems are solvable. There is raw material in places other than China.

The German aluminum company Aluminum Oxid Stade stopped gallium production in 2016. It is possible to restart the operation.

In Australia, a production plant has been put in a cob next to the Pinjarra aluminum concentrator, which can also be started quickly.

Gallium recycling is progressing and there are already commercial recycling activities. For example, a Japanese company Nippon Rare Metal separates gallium from used solar cells, displays and other electronics.

The problem is mainly economic and political. Security of maintenance costs. Military interests may create an incentive to pay the costs. On the military side, the use of gallium is increasing for example, in high-powered studies.