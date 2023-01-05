Identified thanks to an anomaly in the teeth, the body found in Novellara belongs to Saman Abbas: “Found a broken neck”

An official confirmation has arrived, the body found near the farmhouse in Novellara belongs to Saman Abbas. The recognition was possible thanks to an anomaly of the teeth.

Last November 18, the investigators were sent by uncle Danish to a field near an old man abandoned cottagenot far from what used to be the home of Saman Abbas’ family.

After several searches, they found a buried body at a depth of 3 meters. There was already the certainty that it was the 18-year-old Pakistani girl, but as the chief prosecutor himself explained, the try queen of the DNA.

To reveal the important detail, it was the lawyer of the Penelope associationcivil party in the process. Barbara Iannuccelli he explained that: “She was identified by a dental anomaly, thanks to photos and videos.”

Saman Abbas: a neck fracture highlighted

But that’s not all, the first autopsy tests have highlighted a neck fracture. Element that would confirm thestrangulation hypothesis. “The hyoid bone is fractured on the left side and histological tests are needed to establish whether it is pre or post portem”.

There are five family members accused of the crime of Saman Abbas. The uncle Danish and the two cousins, all currently held in Italy. The father Shabbar, arrested in Pakistan and awaiting the extradition sentence. And the mother Naziastill a fugitive today.

The investigators have always thought that the plan was conceived by the father, angry that the daughter did not want to accept the arranged marriage and was in another relationship. And that all the same, he then delivered her into the hands of his uncle Danish, who allegedly got rid of her with the help of her two cousins.

According to the Penelope association, it was also her mother who ended up in the trap. He would have convinced her to return to her house, asking her to do it for her, with her promise that he would help her, and then deliver her into the hands of her executors.