Murder Alice Neri, important discovery at the scene of the crime: found a bra that could belong to the woman

Investigations by the investigators into the crime continue unabated Alice Neri, the young mother of Ravarino, found lifeless in the trunk of her car, engulfed in flames. The agents are trying to reconstruct her last movements, before her death.

The prime suspect is a 29-year-old Tunisian named Mohamed Gaaloul. The latter now, after a brief escape to France, is under arrest in the prison of Modena and the evidence against him is many.

In reality, on the advice of his lawyer, the man chose not to answer the questions before the magistrate. Furthermore, he also claimed that he had not fled to France, but that he had gone there to work.

Now it will be only the further ones investigations to shed light on this story, which still has many doubts. What happened on the night between 17 and 18 Novemberin the last hours of Alice’s life?

The investigators managed to rebuild the movements of his car, thanks to some cameras in the Concordia area.

However, they are now trying to figure out if he was driving the car she or the prime suspect. They also found out all the times they stopped, in the deserted streets of the campaigns.

Alice Neri crime: found an undergarment

In the last few hours, the local newspaper The Rest of the Pug released some very important news. It would seem that in the place where his car was set on fire, a bra.

This color undergarment pinkpartly burnt, was lying on a pile of ash. Nicholas Negrini, her husband, said she could belong to wifeas it was one of the ones he usually used.

The Carabinieri could now to analyze that garment, also to understand if there are any tracks important, which can help solve this mystery. There will be more updates on what happened.