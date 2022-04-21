Although at the moment Marvel is more focused on the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next month, do not forget that in July it will be available Thor: Love and Thunder. With the first trailer now available, more and more details about this tape have been leaked, and one of these pieces of information would reveal more about the return of Jane Foster.

As you know, Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, returns in this film after being absent from the MCU for years. What she draws her attention to is that she won’t do it as a mere mortal, but she will wield the power of Mjolnir, and she will become Mighty Thor. How do you do this? Comic book readers surely already have the answer, but for the rest of the public, a leak clears up our doubts.

Recently, Eaglemoss, a company that is responsible for the production of various popular culture products, shared a look at Mighty Thor’s helmet, and in its description it is revealed that Jane Foster travels to New Asgard after being diagnosed with cancer. This was what was mentioned about it:

“Struggling with cancer, astrophysicist and ex-girlfriend of Thor, Jane Foster, visited New Asgard and her life was changed forever. Mysteriously, the broken pieces of Mjolnir, the hammer of the god of thunder, transformed her into the Mighty Thor and gave her the superpowers of Thor, to fight threats from within and without. Wielding Mjolnir, she becomes a merciful protector, a new heroine! With the help of Thor, Valkyrie and the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Mighty Thor will face the mighty Gorr, the Butcher God. With godlike powers, Gorr was driven to rid the universe of gods wherever he found them. Battling cancer in her human form and Gorr in her god form, Jane Foster was thrown into an epic fight with lots of love and thunder!”

This is the same case with the Jane Foster from the comics., only in the MCU the trip to the Moon will be avoided. Although this clarifies a couple of doubts, it is still unknown how it is that Jane obtains Mjolnir, something that will surely be clarified until the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8, 2022. You can check out the first trailer for this film here.

It seems that Thor: Love and Thunder It will be one of the most closely related to the comics that we find in the MCU. Although a series of creative liberties will clearly be taken, everything seems to indicate that the adaptation will be very faithful.

Via: eaglemoss