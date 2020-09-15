Nitish Kumar Government has stepped up preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. This is the reason why swift decisions are being taken by the government. In this episode, about 64 proposals were approved in the meeting of Bihar Cabinet Decisions on Friday evening. In which the honorarium of Anganwadi worker has been increased. It has been decided to increase the salary of minority, madrasa and Sanskrit teachers by 15 per cent. With this, approval for creation of 1429 new posts in different departments including Health Department was received in the cabinet meeting. Let us know what decisions were taken in the meeting of Bihar cabinet …A cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took an important decision regarding the safety of vehicles plying for schools and educational institutions. In the wake of the Corona crisis rules have been tightened regarding these vehicles. Cabinet approval has been given to amend the Bihar Motor Vehicles Rules 1992. After this decision, no more children will be allowed to take or sit more than the seats fixed in school vehicles. Fines and vehicle licenses can also be canceled if they do not follow the rules and children are over capacity.

Decision to increase their salary

In the Bihar cabinet meeting, it has been decided to increase the salary and allowances of many government employees. The allowance of Anganwadi workers has been increased from 1150 to 1450 rupees. The allowance of mini Anganwadi workers has also been increased, now they will get Rs 1130 instead of 900. Sahayika will get Rs 725 per month instead of Rs 575.

Madrasa, salary of Sanskrit teachers increased

In non-government recognized minority secondary schools, the salary of teachers appointed after 2011 has been increased by 15 percent. The salaries of Sanskrit teachers have also been increased by 15 per cent. These salary increases will be available from April 1, 2021. Apart from this, everyone will also be given the benefit of EPF from October 1, 2020.

422 crores approved for Patna’s first double-decker flyover

The Bihar cabinet has decided to build the second double decker flyover in the state and the first in Patna. For this, Rs 422 crore has been approved. The flyover will be built between Kargil Chowk – NIT Road, which has a total length of 2.2 km. 374 crore rupees have been approved for completion of Patna River Front work under Namami Gange scheme.

Preparation to keep retired teachers on contract

The Bihar cabinet has taken an important decision, in which retired teachers will be hired on contract. Retired teachers of the state and central government will be taken on contract for the ninth grade studies starting in the new gram panchayat.