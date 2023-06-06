With videoThe destruction of a dam in Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine has raised major concerns for civilian safety. Images show a large amount of water flowing into the areas around the city of Nova Kachovka. People are being evacuated, although it is not yet clear how extensive the damage will be.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the emergency. He states that Russia destroyed the dam and speaks of terrorism. Russia claims that Ukraine in particular blew up the dam. Images circulating on social media show explosions.

Risks for nuclear power plant

According to the Ukrainian authorities, the breakthrough also entails risks for the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant because the cooling water supply could be compromised. At the moment, the situation is said to be ‘under control’ because a reservoir with cooling water is well filled. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is monitoring the situation, but also says there is “no immediate nuclear threat”.

Water flows from a water reservoir to the Dnieper River, towards the Black Sea. The dam is located about 60 kilometers east of the city of Kherson. The area north of the Dnieper is in Ukrainian hands, the area south of the river is in Russian hands.

Water level

The water level at Nova Kakhovka has now risen by more than 10 meters, the Russian state news agency TASS reports. RIA, another Russian state news agency, said earlier that local authorities had begun evacuations in a number of settlements in Nova Kakhovka district. According to RIA, the water level will rise for 72 hours before falling again. See also Extra people deployed to catch up on identification asylum seekers

Russia-installed mayor Vladimir Leontyev of Nova Kakhovka says on Telegram that the water level could be up to 12 meters higher than before the dam burst. The critical point is reached around 11 a.m. According to the Russian authorities, the dam is collapsing further and the water flow cannot be controlled.

Floods

There are fears of large-scale and dangerous flooding. The Ukrainian governor of the Kherson region said he expects water levels “to rise to critical levels within five hours” and has announced the evacuation of people near the dam. Ukraine currently assumes that 16,000 people live in those areas.

The dam from 1956 was 30 meters high and 3200 meters long. The large reservoir supplies water to the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. That water supply can get into trouble. The flooding could also affect the situation on the battlefield.

Critical zone

According to Ukraine, 16,000 people are in a critical zone. Several villages have already been completely or partially flooded.

“About 16,000 people are in a critical zone,” said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Ukrainian military administration in the Kherson region. He had previously warned that the water would reach a critical point around 11 a.m. Dutch time.

Reactions of Dutch politicians

President Zelensky unequivocally blames “Russian terrorists.” “The destruction of the Kachovka hydroelectric power station only confirms to the whole world that they must be driven out of every corner of Ukrainian territory.”

Dutch politicians also look particularly indignant at Russia. If the Russians are indeed behind this, “then it absolutely shows how far the Russians are willing to go, also at the expense of the civilian population,” said State Secretary Christophe van der Maat (Defence) on Tuesday in the TV program Good morning Netherlands.

The minister says he cannot yet determine whether the Russians have destroyed the dam. He speaks of ‘horrific images that fit into the series of atrocities’. “Another terrorist act by the terrorist regime of Putin,” says Sjoerd Sjoerdsma (D66) on Twitter. ,,The consequences? Kherson floods, quality of life in Crimea is deteriorating, stability of a nuclear reactor under pressure.”

“Nothing is spared the people of Ukraine,” says Tom van der Lee of GroenLinks. “Russia is being pushed back, so it commits war crimes,” says Ruben Brekelmans (VVD).

Wheat price jumps

World market prices for wheat have risen after the destruction of the dam. In addition to the thousands of people at risk, a flood also threatens to hinder the export of grain. Wheat rose in price to 3 percent on Tuesday, but later fell back slightly. According to director Andrey Sizov of grain consultancy SovEcon, the destruction of the dam appears to be “a strong escalation with serious consequences.” For example, the news can drive up grain prices sharply, he wrote in a tweet.



Emergency meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the dam emergency. Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station. Another war crime committed by the Russian terrorists. The president has convened the National Security Council,” said Andri Jermak, head of the presidential administration.

According to Zelensky, the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station confirms that the Russians must be driven out of Ukraine. “They should not have a meter left, because they use every meter for terror,” he said.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly says the dam’s destruction is due to the Russian invasion. Cleverly is visiting Ukraine on Tuesday. It is still too early to properly assess the incident, says Cleverly. “But we must not forget that the unprovoked Russian invasion is the only reason why this is a problem at all,” he said. He called on Russia to withdraw its troops immediately.



