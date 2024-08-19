Home World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

A severe storm has made the Arlberg road between Tyrol and Vorarlberg impassable. Drivers now have to take long detours.

St. Anton am Arlberg – The damage and effects of the storm on Friday evening (16 August) are enormous. St. Anton, the Tyrolean town that is also known as the “cradle of alpine skiing”, was hit hard. Streams overflowed their banks, cellars and garages flooded. In addition, according to Tyrolean daily newspaper There was also a massive mudslide at the Jungbrunntobel. “It looks bad,” said Mayor Helmut Mall.

Storm devastates St. Anton and neighboring towns in Tyrol – “My heart just hurts”

But the neighboring villages were also badly hit. Thunderstorms with heavy rain caused flooding and landslides elsewhere. Clean-up work is now on the agenda. “Some houses are full of rubbish over several floors, there is so much buried, it’s tough. You have to get everything out with a bucket,” says Patrick Wolf, mayor of Pettneu. “It just hurts my heart when I see the devastation. My fellow mayor takes pity on me.”

The consequences of the storms for the popular holiday region near St. Anton am Arberg are enormous. Tourists from Germany are now also affected – and this in the middle of the Bavarian summer holidays. The Arlberg road, a main traffic artery between Tyrol and Vorarlberg, was damaged by a storm and is currently impassable. Drivers have to accept large-scale diversions. The authorities in Tyrol say that the situation is being reassessed daily. On Friday evening, landslides blocked the road. In addition, the road surface was washed away by the storm in one place and collapsed.

Arlberg Pass closed: diversions via the Tyrolean Lechtal or Bavaria

Diversions are possible via the Tyrolean Lech Valley or Bavaria. Motorists must use these wide alternative routes because the Arlberg Tunnel, which is normally used to cross the mountain, is currently closed for renovation work. It too was buried just a few weeks ago. Last year, the weather on the Arlberg Pass caused snow chaos until May. However, rail travelers are not affected by the storm damage and construction work this summer.

Near the Arlberg road, the Silvretta High Alpine Road was blocked again by a landslide on Friday. This popular Alpine panoramic route had already been closed since mid-July following a major rockslide. After the latest landslide hit three excavators, among others, the clean-up work had to be interrupted. (dpa, mke)