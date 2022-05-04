After the story of Cerasela and the hope that it could be little Denise Pipitone, the negative result of the DNA comparison has arrived

Another disappointment after months of hope for the whole of Italy on the disappearance of the little girl Denise Pipitone. Piera Maggio published a post on her Facebook profile to inform everyone about the results of Mrs. Cerasela’s DNA. The examination was carried out with the consent of the same.

🔴 IMPORTANT NOTICE. Investigations carried out on Ms Cerasela. The lawyers Giacomo Frazzitta and Ottavia Villini, following the various reports received over the last year by Piera Maggio and the firm of the lawyer Frazzitta who indicated this Cerasela as the possible Denise Pipitone. And despite there were similar reports at the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Marsala sent through formal documents, several weeks ago, at the request of Piera Maggio, who had not received a response from the Prosecutor of Marsala, of the request to know if there were ongoing proceedings on the case of Cerasela, they proceeded, through an international operation, in the context of defensive investigations, to take samples of biological substance from Ms. Cerasela with her consent, after having localized her position in the State of Romania.

Denise Pipitone and Cerasela: negative DNA outcome

In the long post that the mother of the missing child published on Facebook, it is explained that the DNA has been compared with that of Piera Maggio and Piero Pulizzi, biological parents of little Denise. The result gave negative outcome. Ms. Cerasela is not little Denise Pipitone.

Credit: Denise Pipitone docuseries

The history of the Roma girl she had attracted media attention and several television programs had covered her. Yesterday, May 3, the confirmation arrived, it is not the child who disappeared in Mazara del Vallo on September 1, 2004.

After the opening of the investigation, the Public Prosecutor of Marsala decided to file the casebut Piera Maggio does not give up.

She continues to look for her baby and, as she always repeats, she will never stop until she finds elements that force her to do so. She will continue to look for her little girl alive.