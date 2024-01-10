Finally, Cortulua made the change of name and shield for this start of competitions in 2024, officially becoming International FC of Palmira. The team will be registered like this to play the Colombian tournament and the Cup.



In this way the Palmyra International presented himself on social media, also stating that now the team will no longer be in Tuluaand now he will play in the other Valle del Cauca municipality.

“Palmira, the so-called 'Villa de las Palmas', will have two teams in this year 2024

in the Primera B Tournament. This honor is due to the arrival in the city of Internacional FC de Palmira, formerly known as Cortuluá, which makes it an epicenter of professional football in the south-west of the country,” the club said. in an official statement.

Today we decided to change history. A new brand is born that comes to take football to another level: Internacional FC de Palmira, a club full of dreams that will proudly represent the colors of the 'Villa de las Palmas'. A brand By Cortuluá#Soccer #Palmira #Valley pic.twitter.com/5FKsXHM5lf — Internacional FC de Palmira (@InterPalmira) January 10, 2024

“Today we decided to change history. A new brand is born that comes to take football to another level: Internacional FC de Palmyra, a club full of dreams that will proudly represent the colors of the Villa de las Palmas,” the team announced on its social network X.

Furthermore, he reported in the statement: “After 56 years of Cortuluá being created and its passage through Colombian Professional Soccer, the new era of soccer begins with the sporting birth of the Internacional Fútbol Club of Palmira.”

It should be noted that the Inter Palmira will officially debut, under that name, against Royal Cartagena as a visitor, and the Valle del Cauca team will receive Orsomarso for the first time in its new stadium for the next day of the Promotion Tournament.

President of Inter Palmira makes his first official statement

Óscar Arturo Martán, He spoke about the challenges that lie ahead in this new stage for the Valle del Cauca institution. “International is a trademark of Cortulua Football Club Public Limited Company. The statutes of Dimayor “They do not allow modification of the name of the clubs and what we intend now is to go out and compete with a new commercial brand that was born in the FPC.”

And he added: “This process started some time ago with the change of the logo of the Tuluá Sports Corporation, then we became a public limited company and there the logo and name were modified to become Cortuluá Fútbol Club SA We always use the name of the city of Tuluá because we were based in this municipality. With the change of venue, we decided to have a new commercial brand because it was not logical to play in another city and continue calling ourselves Cortuluá. Regarding the name of International “It is an issue that is linked to a city campaign, due to the proximity to the Alfonso Bonilla Aragón airport and because in the future we want to reach international tournaments.”

Martín explained: “When the agreement with Yumbo ended, what we intended was to have a headquarters in the region, but the main objective was that it had to be near Cali. The dialogue began with the people of Palmira and in the past we had already had ties with the Generaciones Palmiranas Club on the topic of women's soccer. Talks were given with Felipe Taborda, the women's soccer coach who is now a councilor of the municipality and also with Víctor Ramos, who at the time was beginning the campaign for mayor. We visited the citadel sports and we liked it a lot. With the election of Víctor Ramos as the new mayor, the process began fully; we spoke with the directors of Orsomarso, out of respect for the square where they have been their venue for many years, things happened and “We made the decision to go to Palmira. Is it in the future to move everything that was built in Tuluá to Palmira?”

Finally, the president spoke about the new shield: “Last year's Cortuluá assembly authorized us for all the changes that have occurred. What was done was to register the brand and we moved forward with changing the team's shield and colors. In At first what was thought about was the colors and symbols that identify Palmira. This design was chosen and was approved even by people from the city. In the next few days the new uniforms with which we are going to compete from this moment will be presented to society. anus”.

