As the months go by My Hero Academia In its written part, it becomes more interesting in terms of the most recent arc, since all the heroes are at the peak of their lives against the villains. And in one of the most recent chapters, one of the most important characters from the beginning would have finished his learning arc.

In the current confrontation between bakugo Y Shigaraki, these characters have managed to show that their powers have reached unimaginable levels, but one of them has not come out of the fight well. inseparable friend of Deku He would have been killed by the villain, since he left him lying on the ground with a hole in what is apparently his heart.

bakugo is dead, today, finally revives the manga pic.twitter.com/injnVeFLnT — Walx 🫧 (@hikarievil) August 4, 2022

Episode 362 of the play shows us bakugo joining the fight one last time. Last time, he was contemplating his next move against the villain while tending to his massive injury. He seemed to have an apparent victory behind Shiragaki, but the villain knew how to turn his strategy around, leaving him drowsy and possibly waiting for the end of him.

In news related to My Hero Academia. A new trailer focused on the sixth season of the anime was recently revealed, episodes that will premiere near the end of the year. If you want to take a look at the complete note, we invite you to click on the direct link.

For now, fans are a bit confused about what has happened to such an important character.

Via: comic book