Important change in United States visas from 2024: they would no longer be paper

The US visas are on their way to do without the physical format, completely abolishing the traditional convention of stamping or gluing visas on passport pages after the success of the program called “paperless visas” which took place with the American embassy in Dublin, Ireland.

The administration of the current presidentJoe Bidenplans to progressively establish this system of digital visas, thus representing a substantial change in visa processing.

North American economic media confirmed that the Biden administration successfully concluded a pilot project carried out at the United States embassy in Dublinwhich consisted of testing the “paperless visas.”



Julie Stufft, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Visa Services, explained to a group of foreign correspondents that it is about the digitization of passports.

“We did our first small-scale pilot of a paperless visa, which means that the visa process is the same, but there is no physical visa in someone’s passport. “We just tried this for the first time, so this is not something that’s going to happen immediately,” Stufft said.

The undersecretary announced that it will take approximately 18 months make widespread use of this new technique and standardize it in all embassies. “It’s very exciting that we’ve taken this first step where we’ve seen visitors come in and, in this case, they were immigrant visas without a physical document or paper in their passports,” he said.

How will the digital visa process be implemented?



Stufft pointed out that it started with Dublin but that they are already expanding to other types of visas. “We already did the little pilot. We started with our embassy in Dublin because there is an airport there with American officials who can check before someone boards a plane. We hope to expand it regionally and around the world. Although it will be piece by piece,” explained the process.

“That will ultimately, in the future, as other countries do, require an app or something that allows people to show their visa status without the physical paper in their passport. We’re very, very excited about that,” said.

