The new Federal Law No. “9” of 2022, regarding domestic workers, includes basic amendments relating to a group that has an important role in society, especially with regard to penalties that are expected to deter transgressors, reduce the possibilities of exploiting this workforce, and take concretely into account the rights of families. And employers, who in turn suffer from some practices, such as the flight of support workers, as well as from non-sponsors.

By looking objectively at the law that will enter into force in mid-December, we find that it has become more detailed, compared to the old Law No. 10 of 2017, which reflects the far-sightedness of the Emirati legislator and his constant keeping up with the needs of society and the changes that may occur to it.

The new law tightens the penalties stipulated for some violations, raising the minimum fine to 20 thousand dirhams, instead of 10 thousand dirhams – according to the old law – for anyone who provided incorrect information or documents with the intention of bringing an assistant worker to the state, or obstructed or prevented One of the officials charged with implementing the provisions of this law from practicing his work, or divulging a secret that he came to know by virtue of his work as a public official charged with implementing the provisions of this law.

The third item is one of the most important items included in Article 27 related to penalties, as it deterrently addresses repeated violations, stipulating that “a fine of no less than 50 thousand dirhams and not more than two hundred thousand dirhams shall be imposed on anyone who employs an auxiliary worker who was not authorized to work.” Anyone who recruits or uses an auxiliary worker and leaves him without working, and anyone who uses work permits for auxiliary workers for purposes other than the purpose for which they were issued, and anyone who closes an office for the recruitment of auxiliary workers or stops its activity without taking procedures for settling labor rights, as well as anyone who employs a worker less than He is under the age of 18, and anyone who facilitates an assistant worker to leave work or harbor him for the purpose of exploiting or operating it illegally.

It is worth noting that the minimum fine for facilitation and accommodation in the old law was only 20,000 dirhams, and the maximum was 100,000 dirhams.

The law also tightens the penalty for anyone who engages in activities related to mediation or temporary employment of auxiliary workers in the state without a legal license, a practice that is spread on social networks and is exploited in defrauding those wishing to use support workers, as the penalty for which is imprisonment for a period of no less For one year and a fine of no less than 200 thousand dirhams, and not more than one million dirhams.

In general, the expansion in this detailed form in the penalties stipulated in the new law reflects the legislator’s keenness to put an end to the violations through which the helper labor is exploited, whether by those who bring them in or misuse them. fairness and wisdom.

Arbitrator and legal advisor