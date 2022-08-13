The commercial agency is one of the prominent activities on which the economy is based in all its forms, so the UAE legislator was keen to fortify it legally. Rather, with its legislative amendments, it kept pace with the changes that are no longer consistent with the old laws, to serve the interests of the agency’s parties, and enhance the strength of commercial and industrial activity and other pillars of the economy.

We first clarify that the commercial agency contract according to Law No. 18 of 1981, as amended by Law No. 11 of 2020, is an agreement between an original client who may be a producer or manufacturer at home or abroad, or an exporter or an authorized exclusive distributor, and between the agent for the second to represent the first in distributing or Selling, offering or providing a good or service within the agency area. The agent is established by virtue of this contract the mandate to dispose of what the principal deals with without exceeding the boundaries of the region, similar to car agencies, electronic and electrical devices, or even services and others, so that it becomes clear to you, dear reader, the huge size of the economic sector that is governed by commercial agency agreements.

Article 3 of the aforementioned law states that it is not permissible to conduct commercial agency business in the country except for those whose name is registered in the commercial agents register prepared for this purpose at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

We now come to the horse stall, where there are frequent cases in which the client seeks to terminate the commercial agency contract, with a desire to change the agent in search of his own interest, even if the latter is doing his job to the fullest, and the client invokes the pretext of the expiration of the agency contract to end the relationship.

Here emerges the wisdom of the UAE legislator and his knowledge of the nature of the labor market and ways to build a strong economy that is not governed by whims or the interests of one party over the other. justify it.

In light of the fact that it is a consensual contract, the foregoing does not prevent the two parties from agreeing to consider the contract rescinded on its own when the agent breaches his obligations, and the presence of this condition in the contract deprives the judge of any discretionary authority regarding rescission, and his role is limited to verifying the occurrence of the violation that results in rescission Contract.

The legislator strengthened the power of the commercial agency by explicitly stipulating in the amendment contained in Law No. 11 of 2020 that “the expiry of the contract period shall not be considered a fundamental reason for terminating the agency, unless it is with the consent of the two parties or there are fundamental reasons that terminate the agency.”

These important amendments have a profound impact on the economy, and reflect the value and specificity of the commercial agency contract. The legislator went to more than the previous one, certainly by extending the agency contract to the heirs of the agent, and this undoubtedly protects family businesses that have commercial agency contracts, and represent a fundamental pillar of the UAE economy. .

Arbitrator and legal advisor