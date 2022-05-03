The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has called on users of the Dubai Metro and Tram to go to the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram stations 30 minutes before the flight time to avoid delays during the Eid Al Fitr holiday trips.

The authority directed users to adhere to the behavior and etiquette of using the metro, which requires not to scramble while entering or leaving the train cars. The authority advised passengers to plan their trips during the Eid and to know all the details of the trip, including the cost and duration of the trip, through the Suhail application, which can be downloaded via the following link: https://bit.ly/3wylR5T

The tariff for using the Dubai Metro within one zone is 4 dirhams when using the red Nol card, and 3 dirhams when using other types of cards, while the tariff increases to 6 dirhams using the red Nol card in two adjacent areas, and 5 dirhams when using the two Nol cards, silver and blue, and 10 dirhams. When using your Nol Gold Card.

The Dubai Metro Code of Conduct issued by the authority indicates 6 warnings:

1- Do not scramble

2- Respect personal distance

3- Waiting at the station platform regularly

4- Make the way for others

5- Go to the cart

6- Allowing passengers to exit the metro before entering



