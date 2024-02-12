The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police calls on drivers to be careful and cautious and not to go out except in cases of necessity, to stay away from places where water collects and valleys, to avoid approaching electrical extension lines, and to open places and close to trees during rainfall, and to adhere to safety instructions and guidelines in order to preserve the safety of everyone and to commit to safe driving and not Being busy off road during rain and weather fluctuations.

It urged adherence to the specified speeds while activating the road speed reduction system, maintaining an appropriate safety distance from other vehicles, not pressing the brakes suddenly, slowing down significantly when turning to prevent the car from sliding, and pulling to the side of the road if you feel a lack of vision while driving.

She called on drivers to adhere to safety rules while driving a vehicle, especially during rain, warning of the danger of driving recklessly, recklessly, carelessly, drifting, risking entering valleys, and not adhering to traffic laws.