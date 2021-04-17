The Egyptian Medicines Authority gave important advice to diabetics, including the necessity of following up with a diabetic patient with a private doctor regarding the change of dosage of diabetes drugs.

The Egyptian Medicines Authority said that it is necessary to communicate with the doctor about changing the dosage of the medicine and continued: The change in the day’s regimen and eating times in Ramadan leads to hypoglycemia during the day and high blood sugar at night.

And the Medicines Authority continued: It is necessary to consult the physician treating the case to adjust the doses and their dates to avoid danger. And she stressed the importance of re-adjusting insulin doses every three days according to the blood sugar level after consulting the doctor.