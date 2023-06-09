Occupational safety and hygiene in Mexico is a set of rules and practices that seek to safeguard the physical and mental integrity of workerss. These labor rights are essential to ensure a safe and healthy work environment.

In Mexico, job security refers to the measures taken to prevent accidents and injuries at workeither. The implementation of personal protection equipment, adequate training on safety issues and the adoption of occupational risk prevention protocols are promoted.

On the other hand, occupational hygiene focuses on maintaining optimal sanitary conditions in the work environment. This implies the prevention and control of occupational diseasesas well as maintaining clean environments free of harmful agents.

In Mexico, labor rights related to safety and hygiene are supported by specific laws and regulations. These laws establish the responsibilities of both employers and workers in promoting and maintaining a safe and healthy work environment.

It is essential that employers comply with the established regulations and provide the necessary conditions to guarantee occupational safety and hygiene. This includes provide personal protective equipmentcarry out risk assessments, implement prevention measures and promote a culture of safety in the workplace.

Workers also have responsibilities in relation to occupational health and safety. It is important that they follow the established rules, use personal protective equipment properly and report any risk situation or incident that they may witness.

Compliance with occupational health and safety regulations not only protects workers, but also contributes to productivity and efficiency at work.

A safe and healthy work environment reduces the probability of accidents and occupational diseaseswhich in turn decreases absenteeism and increases employee satisfaction and motivation.

Where are these labor rights regulated?

Some of the labor regulations that address safety and hygiene at work include the Federal Labor Law, the Federal Regulation on Safety and Health at Work, the Official Mexican Standard NOM-001-STPS-2017 on safety and hygiene conditions in workplaces, and the Official Mexican Standard NOM-017-STPS-2008 relating to protection systems and safety devices in machines and equipment used in workplaces.

These regulations establish specific requirements and guidelines for the prevention of occupational risks, the proper use of personal protective equipment, the identification and control of hazardous substances, fire prevention, ergonomics in the workplace, among other aspects. related to occupational health and safety.

Companies are subject to regular inspections by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) and the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) to verify compliance with these regulations and take corrective measures in case of non-compliance.