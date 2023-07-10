What’s a child’s profession?–To play! If you think about it, it’s the most cherished part of childhood. And as a parent, it is your responsibility to offer that opportunity to your child, especially if your child is autistic. Even though there are many toys that you can shop from ride on toys store, an autistic child, your perfect child, won’t be into the typical toys. They need toys that help them to feel calm and engage their senses in a healthy, positive way. Moreover, toys are important for their cognitive development and childhood development. Let’s explore why!

Why are Toys Important in Childhood Development?

Your child needs to progress continuously, and toys are an empowering tool to grow in many areas, such as hand-eye coordination, cognitive thinking skills, critical thinking skills, and spatial awareness. A child learns best when they can absorb information, and there’s no better way than a toy as it is a simple way of learning.

Here are some reasons why toys are important in childhood development–

1. Enhance cognitive skills

Children learn to solve problems, think critically, and develop reasoning skills by playing. Some toys, like puzzles, matching games, and construction sets, help children develop cognitive abilities. And they will get engaged longer, which means more “me-time” for parents.

2. Develop motor skills

Similarly, toys encourage physical activity, which helps to build gross motor skills. For instance, ride on toys can help to develop a child’s gross motor skills, balance, and coordination. In addition to that, other games like lacing boards, threading beads, or art supplies also improve fine motor skills (movement of small muscles in our hands and wrists).

3. Improve communication and social skills

Social interactions are an important skill that children learn over time. And, often toys help to encourage communication, turn-taking, and cooperation, and with time, children learn to enhance these skills. E.g., games like board games, pretend playsets, or team-oriented sports highly promote social development in a child.

4. Regulate emotions

If you think your child probably won’t have anxiety, think again. And it’s not that bad–a child feeling worried or anxious from time to time is normal. So sensory toys such as fidgets or toys with lights and sounds can help alleviate a child’s anxiety and provide calming experiences.

How do toys help in cognitive development for an Autistic Child?

Did you know?–1 out of every 54 children born in the U.S. has autism. And your child most probably knows they are unique. How? Studies show that most infants develop their sense of individuality within 6 to 7 months. And, if they get treated differently than other children of their age, they can be conscious about their situation, leaving them more vulnerable about it. Overall, toys are that magic formula that helps in cognitive development for an autistic child. It also helps to keep their anxiety and nervousness in check.

Here’s how–

Engaging the senses: Through toys with textures, sounds, colors, and weights, your autistic child can learn how to explore and process sensory information.

Improving motor skills: Toys that require manipulation or movement can help kids with autism develop muscle strength and refine fine motor skills.

Fostering communication: Playing with interactive toys or games can encourage children with autism to communicate, improving their language and social skills.

Enhancing problem-solving: Autism-friendly puzzle and strategy games can help improve a child’s cognitive abilities, teaching them to solve problems independently.

Improve independence and self-esteem: If a child can play a ride on toy successfully, it can give them a sense of accomplishment and freedom. As a ripple effect, it boosts their confidence, positively impacting their overall self-esteem.

Creating the Best Playing Environment For Your Autistic Child Development

If you think giving your autistic child his toy is enough, then you cannot be more wrong! Your child needs a suitable development environment where they can interact with parents and the environment. So if you want to build a perfect play environment for your child, then here are the guidelines–

1. Choose the Right Toys

Focus on your child’s interests : Select toys that align with them, encouraging them to engage and learn.

: Select toys that align with them, encouraging them to engage and learn. Age-appropriate toys : Opt for appropriate toys for your child’s age, keeping their cognitive and physical abilities in mind.

: Opt for appropriate toys for your child’s age, keeping their cognitive and physical abilities in mind. High-quality materials: Prioritize toys made of durable materials that will withstand prolonged use.

2. Foster an Organized, Calm Atmosphere

Designate a play space : Create a separate area where your child can comfortably play in your home. Then offer them a mix of independent and interactive play options.

: Create a separate area where your child can comfortably play in your home. Then offer them a mix of independent and interactive play options. Organize toys : Keep toys neat, accessible, and categorize them based on their purpose to promote a sense of order.

: Keep toys neat, accessible, and categorize them based on their purpose to promote a sense of order. Limit distractions: Ensure the play environment is calm, free from excessive noise, bright lights, and other potential distractions that could overstimulate your child.

3. Encourage Interaction

Play together : Participate in playtime with your child to help them improve social and communication skills.

: Participate in playtime with your child to help them improve social and communication skills. Reward progress: Reinforce positive play habits by praising your child’s efforts and celebrating their achievements.

How to Play with Your Autistic Child?

Now that you know, the play world of your child is completely different. Here’s how you can play with your child without overwhelming them–

Step 1: Follow Their Lead

Allow your child to choose the toys and direct the play. Your engagement in their world will encourage participation and build trust.

Step 2: Encourage Communication

Use simple language and frequent repetition to facilitate understanding. Incorporate visual aids and gestures to support verbal communication.

Step 3: Imitate and Extend

Model how to play with a toy or perform an action, and encourage your child to imitate your actions. Gradually introduce new challenges and build upon their existing skills.

Step 4: Include Sensory Play

Sensory toys and activities can greatly benefit children with autism. Include items that provide a variety of textures, sounds, and visuals to engage their senses and maintain their interest.

List of Best Toys For Child with Autism From Ride on Toys Store

Here are some of the toys that you can buy for your child–

Ride on Cars, Jeeps, & Trucks Stuffed animal Chess Electric Ride-Ons Scrabble Chinese Checkers

Hence, toys can enhance the play experience for autistic children by catering to their unique sensory, social, and motor skill needs. So it’s best to shop around the ride on toys store and get the best and safest toys for your child.