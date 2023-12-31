Resumption of the tribute begins on Monday (1st January); government published measures to modernize the automotive industry

The president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will resume from Monday (January 1, 2024) the tax on the import of electric cars. The amount raised will be used to partially pay for government programs to modernize the automotive industry, according to the vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

The tax rate for hybrid cars will be 15% from January 2024 and will rise progressively until reaching 35% in July 2026. Trucks start at a rate of 20% in January and reach 35% in July of next year.

The vice president told journalists this Sunday (Dec 31) that the resumption of the tax aims to encourage the automotive industry to invest in the national production of electric cars. Furthermore, the resumption of the tax will partially compensate for 2 measures published in the DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) on Saturday (Dec 30):

a R$19 billion tax incentive program for the automotive sector: Mover (Green Mobility and Innovation Program);

bill to encourage the modernization of industries in the country. The text creates the mechanism of “accelerated depreciation” of resources allocated by companies to purchase machinery and equipment, encouraging investments in manufacturing plants.

Watch Alckmin's interview with journalists (16min25s):

Alckmin said that the government also intends to increase taxation on the import tax on solar panels in 2024, but there is no set date yet.

The vice president stated that the programs announced by the government have the mission of addressing the country's two problems: low investment and low productivity. For Alckmin, the 2 measures “stimulate investments and productivity”.

