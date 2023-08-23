National project “Labor productivity” becomes a springboard for the implementation of other national projects and strategic initiatives. When the efficiency of enterprises increases, it becomes easier to introduce new technologies and import substitution. This is very clearly seen in the example of the creation of transport infrastructure to expand the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG). We analyze the case in the material “Lenta.ru”.

What is the essence of the national project

National project “Labor productivity” was launched in 2018 at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now more than 5 thousand enterprises from 85 regions of the country have already joined it.

Experts national project “Labor productivity” help enterprises optimize production processes: properly use internal resources, eliminate equipment downtime, improve interaction between various departments.

The main feature of the national project is that most often businesses do not even have to invest in ongoing changes: companies improve their performance through management decisions. At each enterprise, a sample production flow is created and a team of employees is formed who will monitor the implementation of changes and independently monitor the effectiveness of work in the future.

The growth of labor productivity allows to accelerate import substitution

Participation in the national project helps businesses to increase their income along with labor productivity. From 2019 to 2021, more than 2,300 participating enterprises increased their added value by 383 billion rubles. Labor productivity grew by 24 percent, with output up by 46 percent, work-in-progress inventory down by 36 percent, and production time down by 35 percent.

At the same time, the national project improves the working conditions of workers: the equipment functions without interruptions, cleanliness and order are maintained at the places, wages increase due to the increase in the profits of companies. The innovation movement is resurgent, which also affects employee engagement and increased productivity.

As a result of the optimization of production processes, the competitiveness of Russian enterprises is growing, it becomes possible to accelerate all processes related to import substitution. This is especially important when it comes to strategic enterprises.

How the national project helped Atommash

The Atommash production complex, which is part of the machine-building division of the state corporation Rosatom, supplies equipment for the nuclear industry, the oil and gas complex, and the thermal power industry. The company is one of the leaders national project “Labor productivity”.

Thanks to participation in the national project, Atommash managed to optimize production processes and significantly reduce the production time of key equipment for the nuclear power industry and related industries. For example, the production time for reactors has decreased by one and a half times – from 760 to 524 days, steam generators – by half, from 877 to 440 days.

Improving production processes contributes to import substitution

Now Rosatom is developing a large-tonnage gas carrier that will allow transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) along the Northern Sea Route all year round. According to Vladimir Aptekarev, Director for Shipbuilding and Optimized Floating Power Units at Atomenergomash, “the decision to develop a gas carrier was made based on an analysis of the global LNG tanker market.”

This study showed that all LNG carrier projects in the world are foreign. This means that already now there is a need to develop a domestic project that will use components developed in Russia.”

LNG – why is it important?

Over the past 20 years, the volume of transportation of liquefied natural gas around the world has increased by 3.5 times. The largest consumers of this raw material are the countries of the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. Experts predict that global LNG consumption will grow by 55 percent by 2030, to 940 billion cubic meters per year. At the same time, regasification capacities will increase by 36 percent (up to 1,584 billion cubic meters).

The share of domestic equipment and technologies in the production and transportation of LNG will be at least 80 percent.

To meet this challenge, the government is implementing the LNG Market Breakthrough strategic initiative, which aims to dramatically increase the output of equipment for liquefied gas plants and develop transport infrastructure.

Thanks to government support measures, including national project “Labor productivity”the production of critical equipment from the point of view of import dependence, which is necessary for medium- and large-tonnage LNG production, is being mastered.

In the future, the share of domestic technologies will be at least 80 percent of the industry’s needs

According to Alexander Novak, to date, according to the implemented projects, the production of liquefied gas is about 33 million tons. With projects under construction, Ust-Luga and Arctic LNG 2, Russia will be able to produce 66 million tons of LNG per year. It is necessary to additionally find a resource base for projects for another 34 million tons of LNG per year and complete the localization of large- and medium-sized equipment for the industry. However, all this is only half the battle.

By sea in a thermos

A real breakthrough in the LNG market is impossible without addressing the issue of its transportation to end users and the creation of domestic vessels suitable for this. Atommash, which took part in the national project “Labor productivity”.

The creation of a large-tonnage gas carrier for year-round transportation of liquefied gas along the Northern Sea Route, which the company is working on, will cost about 21 billion rubles. At one time, a vessel 305 meters long will be able to transfer 170,000 cubic meters of fuel, and its maximum speed will be about 40 kilometers per hour (21.3 knots).

According to him, the solution using detachable tanks requires more space. Therefore, in order to compensate for this moment, it was decided to use composite materials, which allows achieving the necessary physical and mechanical characteristics, lightening the entire structure and reducing its dimensions. The strategic initiative of the Russian government “Development of production of new materials” is aimed at creating new materials and chemical components for the production of high-tech products.

Increasing labor productivity facilitates the introduction of new domestic technologies

In order for the ship to sail along the Northern Sea Route all year round, its hull and rims were significantly reinforced. The new tanker will be able to move independently in close-packed one-year and two-year Arctic ice up to 2.1 meters thick in winter-spring navigation and up to 3.1 meters in summer-autumn navigation.

According to Vladimir Aptekarev, all the key equipment of the cargo-containing system, including the cargo handling system, is either already produced in Russia, in particular at Rosatom enterprises, or its production can be launched in the near future.

Now the design of the tanker is still ongoing, but it is already known that it will be built at the Zvezda shipbuilding complex in the Primorsky Territory. A large shipping corporation and several oil and gas companies have already become interested in the gas carrier.