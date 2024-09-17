Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2024 – 13:31

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday, the 17th, that Brazil has always thought of production aimed at the domestic market, during a meeting at the Planalto Palace to announce new ApexBrasil projects. “However, this import substitution model ran out of steam a long time ago,” he stressed.

Haddad stated that it is necessary to transform the country into an export platform, mainly due to the new technologies that are being developed and the need for an ecological transition.

“What is at stake is very challenging. We therefore need to rethink ourselves and look outwards, look further outwards, and without this tripod it is very difficult to compete,” commented the minister, once again mentioning taxes, credit and insurance as fundamental for external sales.

When mentioning the approval of the guarantee framework, Haddad commented that the durable goods sales market registered a double-digit increase and that growth reached 12%, 14% depending on the sector.

“So, if we do the same with exports, we will not be thinking about 200 million consumers, we will be thinking about 8 billion consumers”, compared the minister, mentioning that this is the thinking of countries like Korea, Germany and China.