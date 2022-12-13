Vedomosti: the import of used cars in Russia has soared by 82 percent since the beginning of the year

In January-November, 221,300 used passenger cars were imported into Russia, they write Vedomosti with reference to the data of “Passport industrial consulting” (a joint venture between “Avtostat” and the operator of electronic PTS).

Imports of used cars soared by 82 percent compared to the same period last year. In customs statistics, a vehicle older than three years is considered a used car. More than 90 percent of such cars in the past and this year were imported from Japan.

“We see an increase in interest in “Japanese women” in the central regions of the country, where right-hand drive cars were not particularly popular before. The import of right-hand drive cars may well compete with automakers who have left the market, provided that the exchange rate remains at the current level, ”said Alexei Grishin, an analyst at Droma.

Earlier it was reported that Vladivostok customs officers cleared 78,460 cars imported by individuals in seven months of this year. They recorded an increase of 33 percent compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Russians this year began to take loans more often to buy used cars of Japanese and Korean brands.