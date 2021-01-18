Imports of passenger cars to Russia in January-November 2020 decreased by 22.5% compared to the same period in 2019, amounting to 214 thousand units. This is reported on Monday, January 18 TASS with reference to the data of the Federal Customs Service (FCS) of Russia.

It is noted that during the reporting period, passenger cars worth $ 4.7 billion were imported to Russia. At the same time, 28.8 thousand cars were imported in November (-9.4% compared to October 2020).

Imports of trucks in January-November fell by 22.3%, to 20.6 thousand vehicles, with a total value of $ 1 billion.

On January 14, it was reported that analysts of the Association of European Businesses (AEB) summed up the sales results in the Russian automotive market in 2020.

In 2020, new car sales in Russia fell by 9.1% compared to 2019: Russians bought 1.6 million cars. In December 2020, sales decreased by 2.1% in annual terms – to 166,666 vehicles.