This is how the Rolex gang worked: ‘Papucho’ recruited 14-year-old to commit armed robbery

A simple job. Nothing more, nothing less. At least, that’s what ‘Papucho’ thinks when he recruits a teenager to sell drugs. If the then 14-year-old throws away the white stuff out of fear, he has a debt to the big boss and a solution must be found. The master plan is being implemented, but is not progressing as hoped. A unique insight into the dark world of the Rolex gang.

Amersfoort