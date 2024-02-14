A round table was held in Moscow dedicated to the report of the Center for Strategic Research on the state of the domestic market of dietary supplements. Details of the discussion are in the Izvestia article.

The market is actively developing. More than half of Russians (62%) regularly buy vitamins or dietary supplements to support immunity, and this season they spent about 25% more on them than usual. According to DSM group estimates given at the round table, the capacity of the pharmacy segment of the market amounted to 112.5 billion rubles for 11 months of 2023 versus 105 billion rubles in 2022. The most heated debate was caused by the issue of introducing duties on dietary supplements from unfriendly countries.

Who benefits?

Western sanctions have seriously affected the dietary supplement market. It has become more difficult for domestic companies to purchase and update foreign equipment, as well as to import substances from which some of their products are made. Foreign manufacturers did not encounter such problems. The market balance is disrupted.

The initiative of the National Union for the Protection of Consumer Rights is intended to help domestic producers, which proposed introducing increased import duties on dietary supplements from unfriendly states that have imposed sanctions against Russia. The duty can seriously support domestic business, and encourage foreigners to localize their products in Russia.

The opinions of the conversation participants were divided: foreign manufacturers and importers are against additional regulation, but the domestic market and experts categorically disagree with them. It is noted that the presented report as a whole does not take into account the interests of Russian business. Round table participant, chairman of the “Public Consumer Initiative” Oleg Pavlov is convinced that such studies indicate the desire of foreign manufacturers to maintain their position in the market.

— From the position of consumers, one thing can be said: protective economic measures are necessary. Yes, if increased duties are introduced, foreign players from unfriendly states will be the first to come under attack, but we also need to look at the other side of the coin. During the discussion at the round table, the opinion of large domestic producers was not taken into account, and it is they and the consumer who will benefit from additional regulation,” he emphasized.

According to Pavlov, every time more stringent controls are introduced, foreign suppliers are frightened by shortages on the market: this happened with cheeses, fruits, wine, cosmetics and other goods. However, Russian entrepreneurs were able to replace imports and seriously strengthen their positions.

— Today we are discussing dietary supplements. Our manufacturers produce a full range of high-quality products at an affordable price and, unlike some foreign companies, do not use various schemes to evade certification on the Russian market,” the expert noted.

In general, the practice of introducing protective measures on the Russian market is quite successful. For example, after the famous decision to ban the import of cheeses from the EU and the USA in 2014, Russia quickly started producing domestic analogues. If in 2014 the country produced 499 thousand tons of cheese, then in 2016 it was already 605 thousand tons. Measures in the poultry industry have increased domestic production by 20% over 4 years, Russian products have become more competitive and of higher quality. As a result of the decisions taken, Russia has fully provided itself with grain, meat, sugar and other critical products.

Protective measures have also been introduced in other industries. At the end of 2022 the government introduced duties 35% on the import of shampoos, toothpaste, shaving products and other perfumes and cosmetics. The latest experience is the regulation of wine imports. These actions led to the development of Russian production.

Domestic manufacturers of dietary supplements today have all the resources to meet demand, increase production volumes for the domestic market and qualitatively replace imports. And there are more and more of these manufacturers in Russia every day.

Domestic niche

There is unprecedented competition in the industry, which will only increase in the coming years. Over the past 4 years, the number of players in the dietary supplement market has increased by a third, and the number of trade names that they brought to the shelves has almost doubled.

According to economist Nikita Krichevsky, the industry as a whole is stable, but it still needs government support and protection measures. There is a trend towards expanding product categories, and our partners from friendly countries are also looking at the market.

— On the one hand, we do not forget about the sanctions, which created many difficulties for all market participants. Problems with supplies and logistics, with payment for transnational transactions do not go away and continue to complicate processes,” says Krichevsky, “on the other hand, this situation has brought the industry to another stage of development. Sovereignization is an objective trend. Where it becomes more difficult to compete on price, you have to deal with product quality. Despite the fact that it is quite difficult today to win back the fall in the ruble exchange rate when purchasing equipment, consumables and raw materials, bypassing sanctions barriers.