M.an wants to do everything right and does it wrong again. Like, for example, the Amanda Gorman translation of the inauguration poem, which was discussed for weeks: Are whites allowed to translate the poem of a black poet? About which everything has already been said. Almost everything. To be on the safe side, Hoffmann and Campe commissioned a whole team for the German translation: Uda Strätling (translator, white), Hadija Haruna-Oelker (journalist, black) and Kübra Gümüşay (non-fiction author, Muslim). You should ensure the necessary sensitivity. “Don’t hurt anyone” is the motto. It’s not about poetry for a long time.



Ronya Othmann

:



Image: FAS





But it is wrong to only ask about identity, not about attitude. Kübra Gümüşay is a good example of this. Born in Hamburg in 1988, she became known as a blogger and “taz” columnist and is now the bestselling author of the book “Language and Being”, a mixture of a poetry album and her columns. It’s about language, politics and discrimination. This earned her many prominent fans and awards. But Gümüşay is not without controversy. Critics accuse her of being an Islamist or at least of being close to Islamism. If you criticize Gümüşay, you or her fans will quickly refer you to the FAQ on her website. Let’s say everything. But what is actually being said there? There is talk of “conspiracy theories” that were spread about them, “that are based on anti-Muslim racist resentment”. She does a similar thing on her social media profiles. Criticism is dismissed as hatred and agitation – which undoubtedly exist – and those who criticize it are blocked. In her FAQ, Gümüşay writes that she has sought talks with her critics several times. This is not entirely true, because she turned down offers of public disputes and instead contacted critics privately, just as if it were a personal dispute.

Gümüşay implies that criticism comes first and foremost from whites. That is also not true: the journalist Sineb El Masrar and the scientist and musician Reyhan Şahin expressed them back in 2016. It also has Kurdish, Ezidi and Alevi critics. It says a lot about Gümüşay’s worldview when she then describes people as “key witnesses”, people without their own attitude, henchmen of white people. In the same direction goes the term she coined “Turkish House”, which Erdoğan fans like to use today to defame opponents of his politics.

She complains that she is accused of “contact guilt”

“Just because I come from Turkey, I don’t have to play the Turkey expert,” wrote Gümüşay, justifying the fact that she does not want to criticize the situation in Turkey. In Turkey it belongs to the majority society. She regularly flies to Turkey, in her texts she repeatedly refers to her Turkish roots, but not critically on what is being done to minorities, especially minorities, in the name of Turkishness and Islam. Turkish politics does not stop at the Turkish borders: Erdoğan critics are threatened and spied upon here too. AKP propaganda is spread in mosque communities and associations. In her book she quotes Martin Luther King Jr. so beautifully: “What we will remember in the end are not the words of our enemies. It is the silence of our friends ”.

In her FAQ, Gümüşay also complains that “people are prosecuted for texts and tweets that they sometimes wrote when they were in their early 20s and then never again”, referring to themselves. For example, in 2013 she tweeted that Erdoğan should only be criticized constructively, in 2012 she posted a fan picture from meeting the ardent anti-Semite Linda Sarsour, a video of her in 2017 and still spoke of democracy during the coup in Turkey. All of this is as dubious as her “taz” column, in which she criticized the IGMG (Islamic Community Millî Görüş) being monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution without saying a critical word about their anti-Semitism and agitation against minorities. It is as dubious as your uncritical interview with the grandson of the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Tariq Ramadan, who describes himself as a “reform Salafist”. Even as women were charged with rape against Ramadan and trials were opened, she was silent. Gümüşay describes herself as a feminist.