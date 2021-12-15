Von time to time I ask myself: What is Eva doing right now? Especially on days like this, I’m stuck at my desk, it’s cold outside and still Corona. Eva was in Pakistan last winter and locked down in 2020 in Socotra, Yemen.

Eva is an ordinary woman, usually pretty, intelligent, usually boring or, as Eva likes to say, authentic. Eva, a self-declared bookworm, claims to have studied languages ​​in Oxford, worked in the EU Parliament and in London. Although she lacked for nothing materially, she was unhappy, and so, as always in these stories, she quit her job and went on vacation full-time. Today she has 668,000 followers on Instagram, 1.33 million subscribers on Youtube and a team that works for her. She earns her money with advertising income on YouTube, advertising cooperations, Eva is an influencer. And she produces videos for DW Travel and the Erdogan propaganda channel TRT World. Eva laughs a lot into the camera, poses in beautiful landscapes, gets to know locals in Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Syria.

In “Syria through the eye of a female traveler” you can see Eva drinking tamarind juice in the market, enjoying the Syrian hospitality. You see them eating ice cream, wondering why Damascus is so different from what is often shown in the “global media”, namely “full of life and colorful”! You see Eva strolling through the streets, through the destroyed old town of Aleppo and the souq, accompanied by an atmospheric clinking, and you hear her, close to tears, say things like “I’m shocked” and “Whatever our political views are”. Then it gets deep: “We live and we build. And we continue to live and rebuild. ”Eva is happy when she sees something beautiful, for example a craftsman among the ruins who“ smiles despite everything ”.

Agencies offer Syria vacation

Eva speaks nebulously of crisis, tragedy or war, just as the Assad regime speaks of crisis, war and tragedy, as if the war had just fallen from heaven. It’s all very sad. Eva can hardly find words. Then she’s back to street food. Eva lists places she has visited. Saydnaya is also there, where this famous prison is located, where torture and murder are still taking place today, but Eva does not mention this.



Eva is not the only traveler to Syria. There is also David, who wants to visit every country in the world, except Israel. And who thinks it’s okay to travel to Syria, because otherwise you wouldn’t be allowed to go to the USA. It is also a regime, as he lets a Syrian human rights organization know on Instagram. There is Jacob, who gives tips on YouTube for a successful trip to Syria: take cash with you, no Israeli stamp in your passport, don’t be a journalist, don’t get upset when people smoke a lot and don’t be surprised when the Arabs get loud are just spirited. There is Jay, who in the ruins of Aleppo says sentences to violin music that Eva has already said and sighs: “It’s so difficult for me to explain what I’m feeling right now.”

Not everyone can become a travel blogger in the Maldives

In Berlin alone there are two agencies that offer holidays in Syria. Soviet tours: Travel to the cradle of civilization without fear and prejudice; and rocky road travelwho believe that vacationing in Syria would be ethical, just like in Italy or France, and tourism would help the Syrians in hard times. Strictly speaking, however, you are helping the regime because it is broke. The war was expensive, everything is broken, and tourism is pouring foreign currency into Assad’s coffers. Tourism is part of its normalization strategy. Just look at the Ministry of Tourism’s efforts. In 2020 Syria participated in the Madrid Tourism Fair.

Unlike other edgy travelers who pride themselves on being tough bones, Eva is a crisis tourist in woke. On Instagram she recommends anti-racism books, writes about how difficult it is for “Poc Travelers”, and vows to be a better “ally” for people affected by racism. She shares infographics on “What’s going on in Afghanistan” and sustainable travel. She wants to be more than just a travel blogger. She poses in front of the fake Ishtar gate in Iraq and complains about the colonial powers who stole the original without mentioning that she is currently in the middle of Ishtar Disneyland, which is the mass murderer and self-proclaimed descendant of Nebuchadnezzar Saddam Hussein had it built.

Eva says she is privileged, that many Syrians cannot even travel to Syria. And she advises future travelers to Syria to check their own privileges. Traveling sustainably and with a focus on the common good is important to Eva. You can understand it like this: “I was at Assad’s house, but I ate organic and seasonal.” Eva is actually called Eva, but it could also be called something else. Once she gives tips for budding “content creators” like her: “Find your niche”. Vacation in dictatorships as a unique selling point. Not everyone can become a travel blogger in the Maldives. Whether you follow Eva because you think she is cool, or follow her to get upset about her – followers pay off. Seems like Eva found her niche.