Heute where you can find cups with the inscription feminist, where Olaf Scholz describes himself as a feminist, many feminists want to specify being a feminist. Because feminism is not everywhere where it is written (for example T-shirts that are sewn by women who don’t earn ten cents an hour). Feminists today are no longer just feminists, they are radical, materialistic, 2nd, 3rd, 4th wave feminists, queer or intersectional feminists. Intersectional feminism seems particularly trendy right now. Intersectional, a term coined by black feminists in the United States and imported into the local discourse, aims to focus on the intersections of various forms of discrimination such as sexism, racism and classism. Intersectional feminists can often be heard saying things like Check privileges, make marginalized voices visible, Listen to those affected.

A topic like forced marriage is not so popular with them. That smacks of “Emma” feminism, of women named Gundula or Ulrike, who have white hair and especially like to free non-white women. Intersectional feminists accuse them of racism and paternalism. This is by no means what they want: Resentment from the majority society, serving the idea of ​​supposedly backward cultures. But intersectional feminism is doing itself a disservice by ignoring issues like forced marriage. Because this is where intersections converge.

Not every arranged marriage is a forced marriage

I want to tell you about a woman I call Evin here. I met her two years ago when she had just fled from her husband. When you see Evin – 19 years old, mom jeans, T-shirt, her hair tied back – you think of a woman who has just come out of class or the gym, but not a woman who is out of one Forced marriage fled. Evin’s marriage was not contracted at the registry office, but by a Yazidi clergyman. Her mother made arrangements with a man ten years her senior who paid a lot of money for her, with whom she had nothing in common and whom she did not love.

Not every arranged marriage is a forced marriage, and not every forced marriage is a child marriage. Evin was 17 years old when she was married. Her mother put massive pressure on her. She checked her cell phone, isolating Evin more and more. Evin bowed to the pressure. When she asked for a divorce after two years, the mother-in-law brought in a miracle doctor who scribbled cryptic symbols on her hand and mumbled formulas. If there are no feelings, says Evin, they cannot be conjured up either.

The numbers are increasing in the pandemic

Evin isn’t the only one. I know of women who were lured to Germany or abroad on false pretenses to get married. Assyrian Christians as well as Muslim women who are forced into forced marriages. Afghan, Kurdish, Turkmen women. In 2019 there were 74 police-recorded cases of forced marriage. The number of unreported cases is likely to be much higher. Unicef ​​estimates that twelve million minors are married around the world every year. In the corona pandemic, with closed schools and economic problems, the numbers are likely to rise.

In the case of forced marriage, the intersections come together: class, race, gender. Some women cannot even read and write. They don’t know where to find help, how to feed themselves and their children. But it also affects women like Evin, who was born in Germany, grew up and had a high school diploma, who dreamed of studying and becoming a journalist, but above all enjoying life.

There are many reasons for forced marriages. The bride price, paid by the groom’s family, plays a role. It used to make sense as a safeguard should the woman become a widow. Only a symbolic amount is allowed in Germany. Nevertheless, there are bride prices of 35,000 euros today. Another reason for forced marriage: Before she loses her good reputation or even her virginity, the daughter prefers to be married off quickly. Forced marriage only exists because a community supports, tolerates and looks the other way. Of course there are parents who would rather send their daughters to Berlin to study and would never tell them who to marry, much less to ask for a bride price. There are also parents who change because they see that the freedoms do not harm their daughters. These parents keep growing. There are those who secretly outlaw forced marriages, but who don’t open their mouths for fear of being polluted. Evin would have needed solidarity – she went back to her husband under family pressure.

Forced marriage, this word that sounds like a ZDF film about the tragic fate of women, is institutionalized rape.

The fight against violence against women should be the core business of feminism. With all the trench warfare and terminology: Issues such as forced marriage must come back into the focus of all feminists. To remain silent out of fear of serving racist resentments is at the expense of those affected. Intersectional feminists in particular, who often accuse others of only caring about the problems of white privileged women, cannot afford to ignore forced marriages if they want to live up to their own demands. Because looking away is what makes forced seeing possible in the first place.