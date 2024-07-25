The European Union is ready to impose duties to China, not only on electric cars but also on others transport-related goods. The European Commission has concluded an anti-dumping investigation into Chinese biodiesel (Hvo-Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil and Fame-Fatty Acid Methyl Ester), deciding to impose provisional duties between 12.8% and 36.4% starting from mid-August to protect European industry from unfair competition.

Duties on biodiesel arriving in China

Brussels has imposed duties on biodiesel 12.8% on the products of EcoCeres Groupof the 36.4% on those of Jiaao Group And Zhejiang Jiaao Enproenergyhe was born in 25.4% on Zhuoyue Group And Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy. The collaborating producers will pay a 23.7% tariffwhile those who did not cooperate will face arate of 36.4%.

The European Union estimates that the European biodiesel market is worth 31 billion euros per yearoffering a renewable alternative to fossil fuels in the transport sector. The European Biodiesel Board has warned of an unstoppable flow of Chinese biodieselwith 1.8 million tonnes exported to the EU last year, representing the 90% of China’s global exports.

Biogas is produced through natural products and waste such as biodiesel

This had devastating effects on European productions, with Chevron Renewable Energy Group which has forced German workers into furlough, Shell which suspended construction of a plant in the Netherlands, Bo which stopped a project in Germany, and Silver Energy which closed a biorefinery.

Duties on China since when

Provisional tariffs on Chinese biodiesel kick in mid-August. The investigation, launched following a complaint from theEuropean Biodiesel Board which denounced artificially low prices from Chinese producers, will end in February with the final decision of the EU and the eventual ratification by the Council. If confirmed, the duties on biodiesel will remain in force for five years.

Read also:

→ HVO Biodiesel, alternative to diesel fuel for diesel engines

→ Diesel or gas oil

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!