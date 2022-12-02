What comes in and what goes out when it comes to commercial vehicle import export in 2022?

The shortages in the world are not just limited to passenger cars. New commercial vehicles are also affected. This also ensures that considerably more vans are imported than are leaving our country.

In 2022, 74,425 commercial vehicles have been imported to the Netherlands so far. We can report this on the basis of figures from VWE Automotive. With 40,330 commercial vehicles, a lot less was exported.

But what is leaving our country? And what comes in? The most frequently imported commercial vehicle is the Mercedes Sprinter. 7,389 of these vans entered our country this year to date. The also very popular Ford Transit Custom is in second place with 6,221 units and the Mercedes Vito is in third place with 4,789 units.

In terms of exports, it is the Volkswagen Transporter that crossed the border most often. 4,203 copies left our country. For the rest, there is a correlation with imports. The Mercedes Sprinter is in second place with 3,786 exported cars and the Ford Transit is in third with 2,519 units.

The complete overview can be found below, both in terms of import and export. Things that stand out? Of all ‘regular’ commercial vehicles, the RAM 1500 stands out in the import list. 795 copies of this popular pickup were already imported this year.

Import 2022

Mercedes Sprinter-7,389 Ford Transit Custom – 6,221 Mercedes Vito – 4,789 Volkswagen Transporter – 4,256 Renault Master – 4.112 Renault Traffic – 3,214 Volkswagen Crafter – 3,059 Volkswagen Caddy Cargo – 2,535 Ford Transit – 2,530 Vauxhall Vivaro – 2,235 Ford Transit Connect – 1,924 Iveco Daily – 1,789 Peugeot Expert – 1,752 Peugeot Partner – 1,552 Opel Combo – 1,531 Mercedes Citan – 1,349 Volkswagen Caddy-1,031 Toyota Proace Worker – 997 MAN TGE-981 Volkswagen Caddy Cargo Maxi – 914 Peugeot Boxer-910 Vauxhall Movano – 909 Citroen Jumpy – 808 Renault Express-806 RAM 1500 – 795

Total imports: 74,425. Source: VWE Automotive

Export 2022

Volkswagen Transporter – 4,203 Mercedes Sprinter-3,786 Ford Transit – 2,519 Volkswagen Caddy-2,505 Mercedes Vito – 2,237 Vauxhall Vivaro – 2,126 Renault Traffic – 1930 Renault Master – 1,703 Iveco Daily – 1,533 Ford Transit Custom – 1,505 Volkswagen Crafter-1,370 Peugeot Partner – 1.019 Ford Transit Connect – 882 Opel Combo-837 Citroen Berlingo – 805 Renault Kangoo Express – 684 Peugeot Expert-675 Fiat Ducato-643 Vauxhall Movano – 597 Fiat Doblo Cargo – 593 Peugeot Boxer-553 Citroen Jumpy – 413 Citroen Jumper – 361 Volkswagen LT-311 Toyota HiAce – 293

Total exports: 40,330. Source: VWE Automotive

