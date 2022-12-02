What comes in and what goes out when it comes to commercial vehicle import export in 2022?
The shortages in the world are not just limited to passenger cars. New commercial vehicles are also affected. This also ensures that considerably more vans are imported than are leaving our country.
In 2022, 74,425 commercial vehicles have been imported to the Netherlands so far. We can report this on the basis of figures from VWE Automotive. With 40,330 commercial vehicles, a lot less was exported.
But what is leaving our country? And what comes in? The most frequently imported commercial vehicle is the Mercedes Sprinter. 7,389 of these vans entered our country this year to date. The also very popular Ford Transit Custom is in second place with 6,221 units and the Mercedes Vito is in third place with 4,789 units.
In terms of exports, it is the Volkswagen Transporter that crossed the border most often. 4,203 copies left our country. For the rest, there is a correlation with imports. The Mercedes Sprinter is in second place with 3,786 exported cars and the Ford Transit is in third with 2,519 units.
The complete overview can be found below, both in terms of import and export. Things that stand out? Of all ‘regular’ commercial vehicles, the RAM 1500 stands out in the import list. 795 copies of this popular pickup were already imported this year.
Import 2022
- Mercedes Sprinter-7,389
- Ford Transit Custom – 6,221
- Mercedes Vito – 4,789
- Volkswagen Transporter – 4,256
- Renault Master – 4.112
- Renault Traffic – 3,214
- Volkswagen Crafter – 3,059
- Volkswagen Caddy Cargo – 2,535
- Ford Transit – 2,530
- Vauxhall Vivaro – 2,235
- Ford Transit Connect – 1,924
- Iveco Daily – 1,789
- Peugeot Expert – 1,752
- Peugeot Partner – 1,552
- Opel Combo – 1,531
- Mercedes Citan – 1,349
- Volkswagen Caddy-1,031
- Toyota Proace Worker – 997
- MAN TGE-981
- Volkswagen Caddy Cargo Maxi – 914
- Peugeot Boxer-910
- Vauxhall Movano – 909
- Citroen Jumpy – 808
- Renault Express-806
- RAM 1500 – 795
Total imports: 74,425. Source: VWE Automotive
Export 2022
- Volkswagen Transporter – 4,203
- Mercedes Sprinter-3,786
- Ford Transit – 2,519
- Volkswagen Caddy-2,505
- Mercedes Vito – 2,237
- Vauxhall Vivaro – 2,126
- Renault Traffic – 1930
- Renault Master – 1,703
- Iveco Daily – 1,533
- Ford Transit Custom – 1,505
- Volkswagen Crafter-1,370
- Peugeot Partner – 1.019
- Ford Transit Connect – 882
- Opel Combo-837
- Citroen Berlingo – 805
- Renault Kangoo Express – 684
- Peugeot Expert-675
- Fiat Ducato-643
- Vauxhall Movano – 597
- Fiat Doblo Cargo – 593
- Peugeot Boxer-553
- Citroen Jumpy – 413
- Citroen Jumper – 361
- Volkswagen LT-311
- Toyota HiAce – 293
Total exports: 40,330. Source: VWE Automotive
