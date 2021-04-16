Murcia already has a new Vocational Training center. Is about Implika, a leading center in training and training for employment, which is advancing in its expansion project throughout the national territory. With his new headquarters located in the heart of the Region on Frutos Baeza street, consolidates its presence in twelve Spanish cities to date and increases the options for training in vocational training in Murcia.

«With the opening of this center we want to generate a great boost in the labor market of Murcia, offer quality training to our future students and provide the Region with the professionals it is demanding. Our main objective is to train highly qualified technicians, with a differentiating profile in the market and with the necessary adaptability in these changing times ”, explains the general director of Implika, Zigor Maritxalar.

Offer of top job titles in Videogames, Computer Science, Health, Marketing, Sports and Education



Implika begins the course next September with a catalog of Vocational Training cycles in Murcia for different training families. Thus, its academic offer includes More than a dozen VET cycles of Medium and Higher Degree in Computer Science, Health, Sports, Education, Videogames, Administration and Management, as well as in the field of Marketing and Advertising.

This training offer responds to the needs of the Region, whose The demand for FP graduates now reaches 37% of the existing job offers in the Murcian community, according to the latest data provided by the consultancy Adecco. In fact, the demand for these profiles is such that a high percentage of vacancies remain unfilled. In some cases, this percentage can reach up to 25%, with which 1 out of every 4 offers is deserted or has to redefine its functions for other jobs.

1 out of 4 vacancies for FP graduates in Murcia is deserted due to lack of candidates

Center awarded for its technological training



But if there is one sector that has survived the health crisis better than any other, it is that of video games. In fact, the latest data from the Spanish Association of Videogames shows that it continues to lead the cultural industries and technological development in our country, generating more than 9,000 quality jobs.

And in this sense, the center has a wide technological training offer that responds to the great variety of profiles related to this industry. Thanks to your alliance with the Obicex Technological Studies Center, a benchmark in this field and member of the Implika Group, They teach the triple degree of FP in 3D Animation, Games and Interactive Environments, whose training content is unique in Spain. This triple degree incorporates the Official FP in Videogame Creation and a differentiating and highly demanded specialization in the sector thanks to the two Masters in Virtual and Augmented Reality, and Programming or Design.

As a result of this unique training program, last year the center received the Educational Excellence Award for the best Training Program in Video Game Creation. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to enhance the learning of all graphic and technical aspects related to the sector in order to reproduce the work methodology of companies and reinforcing the most demanded work skills.”

Free training in digital skills



Currently there is a percentage of the population of Murcia that has been left off the job market, either as a direct consequence of the health crisis or due to a lack of updating of necessary skills in their sector. “Now is the time to refocus their careers towards the professional fields with the greatest demand for profiles and to bet on reskilling as a way of increasing employability”, adds Maritxalar.

«From the very beginning of their training and before the end of the course, We provide them with a series of specific and differentiating knowledge to improve their employability and that they know how to function with ease in the labor market. Our students have a specific module of digital skills to strengthen their confidence in the use of new technologies and exploit them in their fields of expertise. This knowledge will help them grow in the digital field and achieve differentiation from other professionals.

Training endorsed by the Catholic University of Murcia (UCAM)

Alliance with UCAM



From Implika they have wanted to go one step further and bring the world of VET and the University closer together. Thanks to its alliance with the Catholic University of Murcia (UCAM), a benchmark institution in Europe, both centers have joined forces with the aim of making all their students grow and facilitate access to the university stage by previously obtaining one or two official university diplomas. These degrees serve as a bridge so that Implika students can make the leap to university in an agile way and specialize even more in their professional sector.

Equally, This synergy with UCAM also confirms the quality of all its training programs and their mutual commitment to prepare the professionals of the present and of the future.

Gateway to a quality job in Murcia



Implika grants the maximum importance to practices to guarantee professional training and employability of the students. For it, collaborates with the business fabric of Murcia through tutored internship agreements that add great value and experience to the students’ curriculum.

«Internships are a fundamental pillar of Implika’s training offer. They provide students with a valuable experience, serve to apply what you have learned in the theoretical part and increase your chances of to find a job», Highlights Maritxalar. In addition, if after a year the student cannot find a job, the center offers the Practiplus service, which gives the possibility of repeating the internship block in the same company or another in the sector. Thus, the student continues to gain experience and improve their chances of finding work.

Internship agreements with Murcian companies to enhance the employability of students



The center also has ato Official Placement Agency authorized by SEPE, through which they carry out a personalized follow-up of each student, very focused on increase your employability potential through job orientation, personalized job offers, helps in the development of the curriculum vitae and simulation of job interviews.

The term of enrollment to study in Implika it is already open and the center is fully operational to serve anyone who has an interest in knowing its facilities first-hand or want to find out about the training offer. They can also consult the information through their Official Professional Training website.

Implika Murcia

Frutos Baeza Street 3 floor 2

30004 Murcia

Phone: 900 866 977