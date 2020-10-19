Highlights: Odd-even scheme will be used as the last option to tackle air pollution in Delhi

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday that if all other roads fail then he will consider Aud-Even

Gopal Rai said that now the focus of the government is on the ‘Red light lit, vehicle stopped’ campaign

Gopal Rai said that 2500 environmental marshals will be deployed on red lights

new Delhi

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday that implementing the Odd-Even scheme would be the last option in fighting air pollution in the metropolis and the government is currently focusing on the ‘Red Light Burned, Train Lock’ campaign. In the Odd-Even scheme, trains starting with Odd and Even number run at intervals of one day each.

Rai said in response to a question at a press conference that if all other avenues fail, then the Delhi government will think about implementing the Odd-Even scheme.

He said, ‘We have implemented the Odd-Even scheme many times in Delhi and this will be our last option. The Odd-Even scheme is a way to reduce vehicular pollution, so at the moment, we are fully focusing on this campaign (red light lit, vehicle stopped) and if other programs are not successful then the Government will implement the Odd-Even scheme Will think about doing. ‘

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the ‘Red Light Burned, Cart Locked’ campaign on October 15 to tackle air pollution in the metropolis and appealed to the people to stop the engine of the vehicle while waiting at the traffic signal Give

2,500 environmental marshals will be deployed in Delhi

Gopal Rai said that these marshals would be deployed at 100 traffic signals in 11 districts of Delhi. Addressing reporters, Rai said that traffic signals have been selected where the red light time is two minutes long.

He said, ‘From October 21 to November 15, the’ Red Light On, Cart Off ‘campaign will be started on 100 traffic signals. We are in the process of deploying 2,500 environmental marshals on these signals, who will tell the people about the campaign here. This is an awareness campaign and not an implementation campaign. ‘

Rai, in response to another question, claimed that Delhi is the only place where there has been a decrease in air pollution in the last 5 years, whereas elsewhere air pollution has seen an increase.