The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” the 13th airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip, by joint crews belonging to the air forces of the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The drops were carried out over the isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip, via two planes carrying 24 tons of food and relief aid, bringing the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Goodness” to 510 tons of food and relief aid.

The “Birds of Good” operation comes within the framework of “Operation Gallant Knight/3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE has doubled its efforts during the holy month of Ramadan, as this aid is provided through the combined efforts of governmental, non-governmental and charitable institutions in the country, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and other institutions. Humanity and charity in the country.