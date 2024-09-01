Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has completed a two-road project in the Al Sajaa Industrial Area, with a total length of 9.5 km, as part of the development projects it is implementing.

The Chairman of the Authority, Eng. Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, confirmed that the project aims to launch a package of main roads in the industrial areas, to support economic growth and sustainable development in the emirate.

He explained that the project was completed within the specified time frame, as the implementation process took place under the supervision of the relevant departments and in coordination with the local departments in the emirate to ensure continuity and implement the project stages with high efficiency, in a way that supports the achievements of the Sharjah government and its future goals in supporting the emirate with vital projects.

Al Othmani explained that the project consists of two roads. The first includes the implementation of a dual carriageway for the existing road from Intersection No. 8 on Al Dhaid Road towards Al Sajaa area. It includes the addition of two lanes with a length of 2.2 km, a width of 7.4 metres, and a median strip with a width of 12 metres, with the installation of interlocking tiles on both sides of the median strip, including lighting works, in addition to the implementation of four pedestrian crossings controlled by traffic lights, allowing safe movement for pedestrians on the road.

The project also included the implementation of two U-turns and six sliding roads on existing squares, which contribute to providing ideal movement on the squares located on the vital road located in the middle of the Sajaa Industrial Area, taking into account the use of the road by trucks and transport vehicles, in addition to the inauguration of six public transport bus stops on both sides of the road to facilitate the public’s access to their destinations, with the implementation of roads and stops for mosques located on this road with a total of 144 stops.

The Chairman of the Authority stated that the second road was represented in the implementation of a single road consisting of two lanes in each direction, linking the ninth intersection located on Al Dhaid Road towards the Hudaybah suburb, with a length of 3.8 km, with asphalt shoulders on both sides of the road, a protection fence for vehicles and bases for lighting poles.

The project included the implementation of single-lane roads consisting of two lanes in each direction, with a width of 7.3 metres, with a total length of 3.5 km, in the middle of the Sajaa Industrial Area, to provide continuous movement of vehicles in the area, through regular entrances and exits.