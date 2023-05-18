The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Municipality signed a memorandum of understanding within the framework of the “Dubai Horizons” project, which is concerned with planning routes, airport locations and airstrips for unmanned aircraft, with the aim of supporting Dubai’s future plans in the field of air transport to create an environment conducive to investment in this vital sector.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and the group, confirmed that the Emirate of Dubai continues to strengthen its infrastructure in various vital sectors, including the structures that will serve the unmanned aircraft sector in the emirate through The “Dubai Horizons” project, as the project will provide an opportunity to explore and develop ways of cooperation in the new technologies used in this sector, by linking the Dubai air dome system and managing the movement of unmanned aircraft to the comprehensive urban plan of Dubai, which establishes its leadership as a model for future cities, and supports its future plans. for air transport, and embodies the proactive aspirations of the Dubai government to enhance its global competitiveness.

The agreement was signed by the Director General of the Municipality, Eng. Dawood Al Hajri, and the Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Mohammed Abdullah Ahli, in the presence of a number of executive leaders from both parties.

Al-Hajri said: “Dubai Municipality is keen to conclude strategic partnerships and agreements that will expand the horizons of cooperation and exchange of experiences and knowledge in its various fields of work and specializations, in a way that supports the development of vital sectors and services that enhance the emirate’s attractiveness and leadership, especially in the aviation sector and planning airports and runways for drones.” A pilot, and we value cooperation with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and its goal is to confirm Dubai’s position as a center for innovation in the field of air transport, and a stimulating environment for investment in this sector.

Through the memorandum of understanding, the two parties seek to benefit from the expertise of the parties proposed for the partnership in forming a comprehensive plan for geographical data in the Emirate of Dubai, which includes geographical data for the infrastructure that will serve the drone sector, in addition to the experiences of the partners in organizing this sector in the emirate, and the expertise of Dubai Municipality in urban planning.

The memorandum aims to achieve the objectives and strategies of the Dubai government and the municipality for the Dubai Horizons project, in line with the emirate’s future plans in the field of air mobility in terms of planning drone routes, airport locations, and low-flying runways designated for unmanned aircraft that are determined and approved by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

The project will be implemented in the “Dubai Silicon Oasis” area as an initial stage during the initiative, which will last for three years.

Under the memorandum, the municipality will provide the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority with a direct link to an electronic portal that contains databases and digital information of a geographical nature and 3D charts in the Dubai Silicon Oasis area, in addition to providing the infrastructure of servers and geographical databases necessary to save and publish this data, and 3D charts. According to the memorandum, the municipality will also undertake the inclusion of the drone sector and all needs and uses related to the infrastructure of the system, as well as providing consulting services in the field of geographic information systems to serve the interests of the parties.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority will also provide Dubai Municipality with digital data and information of a geographical nature related to the planning of routes for drones, and the locations of airports and airstrips for low-flying aircraft through electronic connectivity. And providing it with the engineering and planning legislation and requirements approved by the partners in the field of planning routes for unmanned aircraft.

