Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

As of yesterday (Sunday), corresponding to January 1, 2023, subscription to the unemployment insurance system for workers in the federal government and the private sector, citizens and residents, began. Dubai Insurance Company, which represents the insurance pool responsible for providing unemployment insurance services, provides 7 channels to subscribe for a nominal amount in the system, according to easy mechanisms and procedures, including the website https://www.iloe.ae and the smart application of the insurance pool iloe, Kiosk self-service machines, businessmen service centers, Al Ansari Exchange, smart phone applications for banks and banks in the country, as well as bills for telecom companies.

The implementation of the system comes in implementation of Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2022 regarding unemployment insurance, which aims to create a low-cost job security umbrella that supports the professional path and living stability of workers in the two sectors referred to, by relying on mechanisms that do not bear any costs to employers.

The unemployment insurance system aims to compensate the insured with a cash amount for a limited period in the event of his unemployment and until an alternative job opportunity becomes available.

compensation

The insurance program compensates the insured with a sum of money for a period not exceeding three months, provided that he does not resign or be dismissed for disciplinary reasons. dirhams annually).

As for the second category, it includes those whose basic salary exceeds 16 thousand dirhams, and the subscription value is 10 dirhams per month (120 dirhams annually).

The maximum value of the monthly compensation is 10 thousand dirhams for the first category, and 20 thousand dirhams for the second category, as the compensation that the eligible employee receives is calculated at an average of 60% of his basic salary in the last six months before unemployment.

The period for paying the compensation value does not exceed a maximum of two weeks from the date of the claim, while the employee can choose the periodicity of paying the insurance premium either annually, semi-annually, quarterly or monthly.

The insured must submit the claim through multiple claim channels, which are the website of the Dubai Insurance Company that represents the insurance pool https://www.iloe.ae, the smart application of the insurance pool iloe, and the call center of the insurance pool 600599555.

According to the law, for the entitlement to compensation it is required that the period of the insured’s contribution not be less than 12 consecutive months, calculated from the date of subscription to the insurance system, and that the beneficiary should not have been dismissed from his work for disciplinary reasons in accordance with the provisions of the Labor Relations Regulation Law and the Human Resources Law in the Federal Government and any relevant applicable legislation. The claim for compensation shall not be fraudulent or fraudulent.

And if it turns out that the establishment in which he works is fictitious, the penalties and penalties stipulated in the law regulating labor relations and any other legislation in force in the country shall be applied to the establishment and the insured, and the payment of compensation will also be stopped if the employee joins another job during the period of entitlement to compensation.

The compensation is due on condition of subscription for at least 12 consecutive months in the insurance, and the right of the insured to claim the value of the compensation is forfeited if he leaves the country or joins a new job. Excluded from participation in the unemployment insurance system are the investor “the owner of the establishment in which he works”, domestic workers, workers with a temporary contract, minors under 18 years of age, and the retiree who receives a retirement pension and joins a new job.

Additional advantages

The insured may agree on additional benefits with the service provider, which are the insurance companies licensed by the Central Bank and fulfill the conditions for practicing the activity of the unemployment insurance provider service issued by the Council of Ministers after consulting the Central Bank or any other government agency assigned by the Council of Ministers to provide insurance services against unemployment. The disbursement of compensation to which the insured is entitled under this Decree Law shall not prejudice any other compensation or entitlements established in accordance with any legislation in force in the State.