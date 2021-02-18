In the past, 2020, the economic effect from the introduction of innovative technologies at the production facilities of JSC Orenburgneft, a subsidiary of Rosneft, exceeded 1 billion rubles. 13 new technologies were tested, 7 of which were recommended for implementation in production.

In Rosneft, more attention is paid to the comprehensive development of scientific and technological potential. Therefore, within the framework of the Rosneft-2022 Strategy program, the company uses advanced digital approaches, thereby defining technological leadership as a key factor in competitiveness in the oil market.

In 2020, Orenburgneft specialists implemented an innovative hydraulic fracturing (hydraulic fracturing) project. This made it possible to carry out a complete cleaning of the wellbore from proppant without any process residue. They also developed a technology that involves changing the design of the well while drilling. This increases the commercial drilling speed and reduces the time and cost of well construction.

Also, Orenburgneft’s specialists have significantly increased the efficiency of well workovers. By using triple packer casing technology to eliminate string leaks, they shortened workover operations and increased crew productivity.

The Orenburgneft oil production company operates at 180 license areas in the Orenburg, Samara and Saratov regions. Geological exploration is being carried out at 28 licensed areas. Over the past two years, the company has developed and approved 44 innovative projects to improve production efficiency. And the total economic effect of their implementation will amount to more than 4.4 billion rubles over five years.