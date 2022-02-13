Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In order to complete schemes of vaccination against Covid-19 for the over 30 years old who have already completed at least 4 months since the application of their second dose, this Saturday another campaign began in the city of Los Mochis.

According to the Ministry of Welfare, on this occasion three modules were enabled: in the Multiple Use Center (CUM), in the Centennial Sports Center and in Plaza Sendero, which will operate until Wednesday, February 16.

It is worth mentioning that on this occasion, the biological available is the AstraZeneca and it is only for those who are waiting for their third dose.

Read more: Advances in mobility issues stand out in Los Mochis, Sinaloa

Programming

On this occasion and in order to avoid crowds, it was scheduled in alphabetical order; for yesterday, which was the first day, those with letters A, B, D, E and F were programmed, in that order.

Yesterday the lines were not made in the vaccination. Photo: Jorge Cota/ Debate

For today, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., to those of the letter C; from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., to those with the letter G; from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., to those with the letters H, I, and from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., to those with the letter L.

The following are scheduled for Monday, February 14: from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., to those with the letter M; from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., to those with the letters J and K; from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., to those with the letters N and O, and from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., to those with the letter P.

For Tuesday the 15th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., to those with the letter R; from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., to those with the letter S; from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., to those with the letters Q and U, and from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., to those with the letter T.

The modules will operate from 9:00 a.m. Photo: Jorge Cota/ Debate

On Wednesday, February 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., to those of the letter V; from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., to those with the letters W, X and Y; from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., to those with the letters Z.

In addition, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., those who for some reason could not attend the scheduled day and time will be attended to.

Schedule for this Sunday. Photo: Discussion