The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed the implementation of an integrated system aimed at ensuring the existence of health and safety requirements in workers’ housing, at a time when the ministry established an electronic system called the “labor housing system”, which is an integrated and interconnected system between owners of labor housing and employers.

The Director of the Occupational Health and Safety Department, Ibrahim Abdul Rahman Al-Ammari, stated that the ministry periodically monitors the extent to which the requirements and standards for labor housing are adhered to, in parallel with the implementation of programs to educate employers and workers about the importance of adhering to these requirements, which contributes to creating a risk-free work environment in implementation of the policies of the UAE government.

He said that the requirements of the occupational health and safety system include that the workers’ housing building and the general location are suitable and suitable for housing, in addition to the presence of a clear sign with the name of the facility at the entrance in both Arabic and English, as well as a commitment not to carpet floors and rugs, and the presence of beds for all workers.

He pointed out the need for employers to provide electricity and water, provide all rooms with air-conditioning systems, and provide adequate lighting, in addition to not using the rooms for washing clothes, cooking or eating, as well as a requirement that labor housing buildings be made of non-combustible materials.

Al-Ammari added that the health and safety requirements applied by the ministry in the labor housing included that the workers be distributed according to the followed system, which is three square meters for each worker, in addition to the condition of the walls, ceilings, doors and windows being good, with iron wardrobes for clothes, as well as the requirement that they be Ceilings are made of a material other than asbestos.

He stressed that the requirements also included the availability of special shelves for shoes at the entrance to the room, and toilets in suitable numbers for workers, provided that there should be a bathroom for every eight workers, with the bathroom supplies necessary for use, in addition to that the bathroom doors be in good condition, and that the sewage was disposed of in a healthy and good manner. With the availability of suction fans.

The ministry also requires that in labor accommodation there should be kitchens and dining halls, and the availability of a safe place for gas cylinders outside the kitchen, and that the kitchens be clean and equipped with suction fans and drinking water through clean and filtered water coolers, in addition to the necessity of having suitable containers for storing waste. Health and safety requirements in labor housing require clean, airtight water tanks, contracting with private companies for cleaning and pest control, in addition to working to maintain water tanks periodically and providing an insect killer device in kitchens and dining halls.

Al-Ammari indicated that the requirements also include the provision of a first aid room containing the appropriate tools and supplies with usable and appropriately distributed fire extinguishers, the provision of usable pumps and water hoses, in addition to the availability of a fire alarm and directional panels showing emergency exits and a gathering point.

Al-Ammari explained that the “labor housing system” allows owners to register their labor accommodation through the system on the ministry’s website www.mohre.gov.ae with submitting documents that indicate the validity of housing and its application of occupational health and safety requirements, and then registering rented accommodation and adding workers through the designated portal They are in the system, which allows employers to prove their commitment to the requirements and standards, and helps employers obtain appropriate labor accommodation without trouble.

• «Establishing an electronic interconnected system between home owners and employers».



• «Requirement that the workers’ accommodation buildings be made of non-combustible materials».



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

