The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department implemented a successful practical experience of the partial training evacuation of its main building, as part of the approved plan for the practical application of emergency building evacuation for 2022, through coordination between the Integrated Systems and Environmental Protection Department, the Security and Movement Department in the Administrative Support Sector, and the Facilities Management Company “Khidmah.” “.

The work teams were able to complete the partial evacuation of the building within 3 minutes and 40 seconds, which is a record for responding to emergency situations from about 105 people present in the designated area for training, in light of the rapid movement of the competent teams and employees when the alarm bell was heard and heading to the emergency exits. Obligation to stop at assembly points.

This training comes as part of a series of practical exercises, to assess the extent of readiness to deal with emergencies in case of fires, and to raise the level of readiness, which contributes to strengthening efforts to protect individuals and ensure their safety, by making it possible to identify the necessary measures to be taken in such circumstances in accordance with the requirements of safety and prevention. In application of the Environment, Health and Safety Management System.



