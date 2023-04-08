The Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, in cooperation with Dubai Islamic Bank, has begun implementing a project of 16 homes, worth 10 million dirhams, in the Oud Al Tayer area of ​​Umm Al Quwain, intended for citizen families with limited income.

The Director General of the Foundation, Rashid Hamad Al-Hamar, said that the project takes a year, and the residences consist of three rooms, a council, and a separate external annex, which includes a kitchen and a room for domestic workers, in addition to a laundry room.

He added that in the past years, the Foundation has implemented housing projects that include 110 residences, including 78 residences in the “Tolerance 2” neighborhood, and 32 residences in the “Tolerance 1” neighborhood, in addition to starting the implementation of a project of 16 residences in the Oud Al Tayer area, referring to the case study and verification. fulfillment of eligibility conditions.