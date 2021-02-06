The Government Support Department has approved the implementation of a 30% urban work system in government and semi-government agencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, starting on Sunday, February 7, in order to reinforce the preventive measures applied in the emirate and to preserve the health of employees and their families.

The department also approved the application of a remote work system for jobs that can be fully performed from outside the workplace, and for employees over the age of 60, those with chronic diseases and weak immunity, and people of determination.

The department has approved the requirement to conduct a weekly PCR examination for all employees, with the exception of those vaccinated in the national vaccination programs and volunteers in clinical studies of the vaccine whose special condition (letter E or golden star) appears on the application of the fort.





