Omicio Senago, the horror plan of Impagnatiello. First the fetus and then Giulia

Keep discussing the murder of Julia Tramontanothe 37-year-old killed by her boyfriend Alexander Impagnetiello stabbed to Senago, at the gates of Milan. Three months have passed since the massacre of the girl and the baby she was carrying, the Carabinieri and the Public Prosecutor’s Office after the heinous murder – we read in Repubblica – have worked with the lights off. There are no definitive results yet: those, for example, of the very complicated one autopsy on a body mangled by 37 stab wounds And burned twice before being sealed, wrapped in plastic bags and thrown into that obscene dump behind a row of stalls which became the public altar of a lay procession. In that place, there is now a mural for Julia and Thiago, as the woman would have liked to name her child. There is not even the definitive report of the toxicological tests or that of the analyzes on the bartender’s electronic devices: will arrive in september.

But the answers begin to arrive to the residual questions, those left after the confession of Impagnatiello, now crushed by the work of the investigators and by the clumsy patches put on his plan of death. When, that is, – continues Repubblica – did Giulia Tramontano start to die? AND how long had the partner matured that plan? Traces of rat poison in the fabrics, therefore, compatible with the two sachets found in the house.

