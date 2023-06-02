Murder Giulia Tramontano, the investigating judge rules out premeditation. Impagnetiello: “I killed because I was stressed”

The investigating judge of the Milan court, Angela Minerva, validated the arrest of Alessandro Impagnetiello, the 30-year-old confessed offender for the murder of his partner Giulia Tramontano and arranged for the barman, questioned this morning in the San Vittore prison, to be remanded in prison. ANDhowever, the aggravating circumstance of the premeditation of the murder, contested by the prosecutor, was excluded.



He would have killed his partner Giulia Tramontano “because he was stressed by the situation that had arisen”. This the motivation given by Alessandro Impagnetiellothe 30-year-old barman confessed to the murder of his pregnant partner, during the interrogation to validate the detention this morning in the San Vittore prison, in front of the investigating judge Angela Minerva.

The “stress” would have been determined by the “management of the two girls”, with whom he maintained parallel relationships, but also by the fact that other people, including work colleagues, had become aware of his double life.

An element, this, that “even aggravates the disproportion between the motives and the homicidal conduct” for the investigating judge, who in the 26-page order with which he validates the arrest and applies the precautionary custody in prison for Impagnatiello recognizes the aggravating circumstance of futile reasons.

New details appear on the Giulia Tramontano case. Did Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 30-year-old barman who killed his 29-year-old partner Giulia Tramontano, who is 7 months pregnant, hide the woman’s body by himself or was he helped by someone? This is now the main question that the investigators are trying to answer.

The man, in front of his lawyer, denied premeditation. Now, however, writes the press, some images recorded by surveillance cameras emerge which portray Alessandro Impagnatiello behind the house, with gloves and towels, moving around. Perhaps, indeed probably, he is organizing to move Giulia Tramontano.

“Eventually taking one’s life is the only form of repentance that he deems correct at this moment, the only one that makes sense. He repeated it the other night several times and reiterated it ”today during the interrogation to validate the detention in the San Vittore prison Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 30-year-old confessed offender for the murder of his partner Giulia Tramontano. His lawyer Sebastiano Sartori told the story on leaving the prison, who replied to reporters who asked him if he would ask to transfer the 30-year-old to a health facility: “No, no, he can remain in prison”. And to the question of whether he will seek psychiatric advice: “We’ll see, we’ll see, as a defender I have to look into some aspects”. The lawyer is not afraid that Impagnatiello could make extreme gestures inside the prison: “I am serene, they are good and I think they have found the right solution,” he said.

During the interrogation to validate the detention in the San Vittore prison, Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 30-year-old confessed offender for the murder of his partner Giulia Tramontano, confirmed to the investigating judge Angela Minerva that he had killed his partner and hidden her body without the help of accomplices. He “absolutely” did everything by himself, “100%”, said his trusted lawyer, Sebastiano Sartori, leaving the prison. However, Impagnatiello “denies premeditation”, added the lawyer, also excluding – at the request of reporters – that the 30-year-old was under the influence of drugs last Saturday evening.

During the interrogation to validate the detention in the San Vittore prison, which lasted half an hour, Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 30-year-old who confessed to the murder of his partner Giulia Tramontano, “confirmed everything he declared the other night, adding some particulars concerning the last phase of the fact”. This was reported by his trusted lawyer, Sebastiano Sartori, leaving the prison. The Gip Angela Minerva will decide today whether to validate the detention.

